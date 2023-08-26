UP Muslim Student Slapping Case: From Beating Up Child To Accused Teacher Being Booked | Updates So Far

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked the teacher of the private school who instructed students in a class to slap their Muslim classmate in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The action came after the teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a Class 2 student from the Muslim community.

The incident took place in Khubbapur village under the Mansurpur Police Station area of Muzaffarnagar, while the accused teacher has been identified as Trapti Tyagi.

The parents were initially hesitant about registering a complaint, but on Saturday morning they gave a complaint to the local police station, and a case has been registered against the teacher, Aravind Mallappa Bangari, District Magistrate, Muzaffarnagar said.

Advertisement

“Legal action will be taken in the case," he added.

Earlier, Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said that the police has also informed the Basic Education Officer regarding the incident and departmental action will be taken against the woman teacher

‘Not Hindu-Muslim Matter’

After the video went viral and triggered a massive outrage on social media, the boy’s father on Friday said that he would not press charges against the school, but has decided not to send his child to this school anymore.

However, after the child and his parents were counselled by the child welfare committee, they came forwards and pressed charges against the teacher.

“My son is seven years old. This incident happened on 24th August. The teacher made the students beat my child again and again. My nephew made the video and had gone to school for some work…My seven-year-old child was tortured for an hour or two. He is scared…This is not a Hindu-Muslim matter. We want the law should take its own course," the boy’s father was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Advertisement

‘Small Issue’

Meanwhile, the accused teacher has confessed saying she has made a mistake. However, she asserted the video does not have the full context.

Tyagi also called the incident a ‘small matter’ and asserted that there was no communal angle to her actions.

She said she asked some students to slap him because the boy had not been doing his homework.

Advertisement

“I had no such intentions…in our place, Hindus and Muslims stay with unity and we have more Muslim students in our school…there was pressure from the parents of the child to be strict with him. I am handicapped I can’t get up…he was not doing homework for the last two months. So I made two-three students beat him up so that he would start doing his work," Tyagi, Principal of Neha Public School told news agency ANI.

The accused teacher claimed that the child’s uncle, who was sitting in the class, recorded the video, “which was later distorted" to give a communal angle to the incident.

Advertisement

“What I said was ‘Muhamdan mothers’ must not take their kids to their uncles’ homes as the exam is approaching. But they cut this video and took the ‘Muhamdan’ word…I had no such intentions…I have made a mistake and I seek apology with folded hands", she said.

“This wasn’t my intention. They all are like my kids and I am accepting my mistake, but this was unnecessarily turned into a big issue", Tyagi added.

Political row

Advertisement

A political row has erupted in Uttar Pradesh after the video of the incident went viral with Opposition parties blaming the alleged “politics of hate" by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state for it.

Taking to X, formally Twitter, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned CM Adityanath for not taking his “bulldozer action" against the accused teacher.

He also claimed that the “message being drilled into the minds of little children is that one can beat up and humiliate a Muslim without any repercussions."

“Who are these people who will ‘vitiate’ the atmosphere over a father seeking justice for his kid? It is an indictment of @myogiadityanath’s rule that people have no faith in due process. It is more likely that the teacher will get some govt award rather than being punished," Owaisi wrote on X (formally Twitter).

“Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 is clear. Why has @muzafarnagarpol must take action," the AIMIM chief added.

Further, tagging CM Adityanath’s Official account, he asked “what happened to bulldozers and “thok do"?"

Samajwadi Party also alleged that it was the “politics of hate" of BJP and RSS that had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion.

The party’s allegation came in response to an incident in Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video making communal comments and asking her students to slap a Class 2 student from Muslim community.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the incident and said, “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like school into a market place of hatred – nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to teach love together."

NCPCR Urges People Not to Reveal Child’s Identity

Apex child rights body NCPCR has urged people not to reveal the identity of a boy by sharing a video in which a teacher is seen asking her students to slap him.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said instructions are being issued for action in the matter.

“Taking cognisance, instructions are being issued for action, everyone is requested not to share the video of the child, give information about such incidents by e-mail, do not become a part of the crime by revealing the identity of the children," Kanoongo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Video