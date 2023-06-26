‘My Magistrate Wife, Her Lover Giving Me Threats Over Divorce’: UP Employee Seeks Help from CM

A Class 4 employee with the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Panchayati Raj Department has approached Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Dhumanganj Police Station, Prayagraj, and Home Guard Headquarters with a unique complaint – he is getting threatening calls at the behest of his wife, a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in UP’s Bareilly district, and her alleged lover, an officer with the UP Home Guard Department, to divorce her amicably.

The UP Police are yet to file a first information report (FIR), while the Home Guard Department has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The man has also accused his wife of taking bribe (names withheld to protect identity).

The man, who hails from Jhalwa area under Dhumanganj Police Station, Prayagraj, got married to the woman, who hails from Chirai Gaon of Varanasi, in 2010. According to the man, at the time of marriage, he was posted in Pratapgarh district. “I was good at studies and used to prepare for various government exams. She, too, expressed her desire to pursue her studies and I readily agreed. I thought by allowing her to pursue her studies, I would fulfill my dream of becoming a PCS officer, which I gave up owing to family responsibilities," he said.

The man said that despite his posting in Pratapgarh district, he took his wife to Prayagraj and got her enrolled in one of the best coaching classes for civil services. “Despite the financial crunch, I managed to bear all her expenses. In 2015, she gave birth to twins. In 2016, she cleared her UPSC PCS 2015 exam, bagging rank 16 and got selected for the post of SDM. She got posted in Prayagraj, after which he got posted in Bareilly. She has been posted in districts such as Kaushambhi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Lucknow," he said.

He alleged that in 2020, she came in touch with the officer of the UP Home Guard department. “In 2021, I caught them in a compromising position at my home. The duo then threatened me of dire consequences if I raised an alarm," he claimed.