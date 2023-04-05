'My Son Was Brainwashed, is Not Part of Any Organisation': Kerala Train Attack Suspect's Father

After 27-year-old Shahrukh Saifi allegedly set fire on a co-passenger on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid on Sunday, his father said that he “could have been brainwashed by some people."

This comes after Saifi , who was absconding has finally been nabbed from Maharashtra. A terror angle is also being probed in the case. However, the exact motive behind the attack will only be known after the suspect has been interrogated, the police said.

In an interview to India Today, Shahrukh’s father Fakkruddin said that he believed that his son was mislead and framed by some people.

“My son is not part of any organisation nor does he have any criminal record. We will wait for the police investigation to go forward," Fakkruddin said.

What was the fire incident?

Saifi is suspected of starting a fire onboard, which has left three people, including a one-year-old child and a woman dead. Their bodies were recovered on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode. They are believed to have fallen off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire. Eight others were injured.

Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant said that Saifi was apprehended due to the combined efforts of the SIT formed here, central agencies and Maharashtra police.

“The suspect has been taken into custody. Right now he is in Ratnagiri. The process is on to bring him here. He will be brought here as soon as possible," the State Police Chief said.

Top intel sources told News18 that a diary and phone were recovered from the spot of the fire.

How was the accused nabbed?

A joint team of Central Intelligence and Maharashtra ATS nabbed Sharukh Saifi, from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

News18 has learnt that Sharukh Saifi was at Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of head injuries that he received after falling off the train he had targeted in Kerala. He then, fled from the hospital.

When Kerala police contacted the family, they told that their son was missing and had registered a report on March 31. Following this, the agencies, with the help of the family, nabbed Sharukh Saifi, sources further said.

They added that six of Saifi’s phones were put on surveillance after meeting his family. “One of the phones got switched on around 1:30 am and Maharashtra ATS was informed about the location," sources said.

After being alerted, the local police team immediately rushed to Ratnagiri hospital, where they were informed that a man with injuries had come but later ran away. The whole area was searched and Saifi was found at the station.

Sources said that the accused is “mentally fit" and told officers that “he was asked to set the Kerala train on fire", but agencies are verifying his claims. They added that details will emerge after final questioning.

