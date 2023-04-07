'Naatu Naatu' Very Popular in Korea, Says Foreign Min Jin; Jaishankar Calls It 'High-standard Compliment'

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Friday said the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu" song is “very popular in Korea" and lauded the “fantastic" movie, calling its story “extraordinary." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, said the praise was “a really high-standard compliment."

The Foreign Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India said the “Naatu Naatu" dance is really popular in Korea." Spelling out the hit period action blockbuster “RRR", he said, “I saw the movie myself. Rise, Roar, Revolt (RRR) is a fantastic movie and also the story…I think (the story) was an extraordinary story about Indian people and (their) history."

He further said he was glad that the Korean embassy has taken “special attention to ‘Naatu Naatu’ dance and demonstrated our music, singing and dancing (skills) to the Indian public, which I think is a great way to communicate with each other."

The foreign minister said he loves watching Bollywood movies and Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Chennai Express’ is his favourite. “I saw 3 Idiots and Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express is also one of my favourite movies, including RRR," he said.

“We need wider cultural exchanges between the two countries, especially among the young generation to understand and appreciate each other’s cultures so that we can intensify our bilateral relations," he added.

Jin held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi. The meeting is the first one between the two ministers as they mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India this year.

In his opening remarks, Jin spoke in Hindi and said, “Mujhe India aa kar aur aapse mil kar bhut khushi ho rahi hai." (I am very happy to come to India and meet you).

“These are indeed very exciting times to be in India nowadays, the Indian economy is now the world’s fifth largest with a young population that is the largest in the world. India has been playing an increasingly pivotal role in the international arena and is set to further impact the world as the president of the G20 this year," he said.

‘High-Standard Compliment’: Jaishankar on Naatu Naatu Remarks

“India has also demonstrated to the world its cultural prowess with the recent oscar win and I must say the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and dance has captivated the world," he said.

Jaishankar responded to the statement in the meeting and said, “Your excellency, if Koreans give you that compliment, it’s a really high-standard compliment," evoking laughter among the diplomats.

“Korea and India share so much in common. We are bost exemplary democracies, vibrant economies and cultural prowess and are both committed to contributing to a free open peaceful and prosperous Indo-pacific region," the South Korean foreign minister said.

“Is tarah, India and Korea swabhavik partners hai" (In this way India and Korea are natural partners), he said in Hindi.

This is how India and Korea are self-sufficient partners and I have a firm belief that our two countries have strategic partnerships, he said, “Aur woh Indo-pacific region ka sabse khas aur mazbut partnership hai," he added.

“This year is the 50th year of diplomatic relations between Korea and India. In this historic year, I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the relationship between India and Korea. Once again thank you for inviting me as your guest," he continued, ending his speech in Hindi.

Jaishankar in a tweet said he held “warm and wide-ranging conversation" with his South Korean counterpart. “Noted steady progress in our ties. Discussed political contacts, trade & investments, defense, S&T, energy, space, semiconductors, emerging technologies and cultural exchanges," he said.

“Also shared perspectives of our neighborhoods, our visions and policies in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to cooperate closely on global and multilateral issues,"

Referring to foreign minister Jin’s speech in Hindi during their meeting and South Koreans’ dancing skills, Jaishankar said, “Discovered that the language skills of Koreans are as good as their dancing!!"

