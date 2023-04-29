Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Nagaland: 5 NSCN-IM Cadres Held, 6 Kidnapped People Rescued

Nagaland: 5 NSCN-IM Cadres Held, 6 Kidnapped People Rescued

The rescued people also include two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 09:54 IST

Kohima, India

The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho (Representational image)
The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho (Representational image)

The Assam Rifles has arrested five cadres of the NSCN-IM and rescued six people kidnapped by members of the insurgent outfit in Nagaland’s Dimapur district, an official said.

The six people, including a headmaster of a school, were kidnapped by NSCN-IM insurgents between April 13 and April 27, and kept at a house in Bamanpukhri area, with ransom being demanded from family members, he said.

“In a bold and swift operation launched around Thursday midnight, Assam Rifles rescued six civilians who were held captive in Dimapur," a release issued by PRO (Defence), Kohima, stated on Friday.

The arrested NSCN-IM insurgents have been identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.

Advertisement

The rescued people also include two persons from Assam, two from Dimapur district and one from Bihar, the release added.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 29, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 09:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures