Nagaland Dear Lottery Result Today 28.04.2023: Check Winning Numbers For Friday

NAGALAND DEAR LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 28.04.2023: The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the results of its weekly lotteries on Friday, April 28. They are namely the Lottery Sambad Morning, Dear 10 Heart Friday, Dear 100 Lime Friday, Labh Laxmi Inspire Friday, Dear Laxmi 20 Dune Friday, Dear Laxmi 10 Pine Friday, and Dear 10 Root Friday.

The lottery conducts three draws daily, each with various prizes and winners. While the grand prize of Rs 1 crore remains the same, people can buy a Rs 6 ticket to participate in the lottery.

DEAR MEGHNA FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR MOUNTAIN FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR 10 HEART FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

LABH LAXMI INSPIRE FRIDAY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR 100 LIME FRIDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 28?

If you want to check the Lottery Sambad result, here are the instructions to follow:

1. Go to the official website of Lottery Sambad, lotterysambadresult.in.

2. Select the options tab for either 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm given on the homepage.

3. Once you’ve chosen your preferred timing option, the corresponding result will be shown.

4. Keep your lottery ticket handy when checking the result.

5. To determine whether you’ve won any prizes, compare the numbers on your ticket with those displayed in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

To claim your prize, please follow the instructions provided below:

1. Winners are required to personally visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office to claim their prize.

2. Upon arrival, winners must present their lottery tickets to the lottery department’s office.

3. In addition, participants are required to present a valid identification document, such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport.

4. After completing the verification process and tax deduction, the prize money will be distributed.

5. Winners have a 30-day window, starting from the result announcement date, to claim their prize.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three daily draws, which take place at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, respectively. The results of these draws are made available on the website www.nagalandlotteries.com. To receive their winnings, winners must follow the guidelines provided. If the prize amount exceeds Rs. 1,00,000, the Nagaland State Lotteries Board will request the submission of certain documents.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners are required to follow submission guidelines that correspond with the value of their prize, to be eligible for the prize money.

2. Agents can accept claim forms for prizes with a value of up to Rs. 5,000, while forms for prizes worth up to Rs. 1 lakh must be submitted to the Department of District Lottery Offices.

3. In case of winners residing in other states, the claim forms for prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh should be sent to the Department of Directorate, whereas for prizes exceeding Rs. 1 lakh, the form must be submitted to the Department of the Director of State Lotteries.

4. For prizes within the range of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs, the claim forms should be submitted to the Department of Deputy Director, and for those with a value of Rs. 20 lakhs or more, the forms should be sent to the Department of Director.

