Nagaland Dear Lottery Result Today 30.04.2023: Check Winning Numbers For Sunday

NAGALAND DEAR LOTTERY RESULT TODAY 30.04.2023: The Nagaland State Lottery will reveal the results of its weekly lottery draws on Sunday, April 30. This lottery conducts three draws every day and declares various winners. To participate, people can buy a ticket for Rs 6, and the top prize of Rs 1 crore remains unchanged. Check the winning numbers provided below for this Sunday.

DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR SEA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR LAXMI 10 TEAK SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR LAXMI 20 OCEAN SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

NAGALAND 30.4.2023 LABH LAXMI SHINE SUNDAY LOTTERY RESULT

NAGALAND 30.4.2023 DEAR 100 PLUM SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 500

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 29?

Follow these steps to verify the Lottery Sambad results:

STEP 1: Navigate to the official Lottery Sambad website at lotterysambadresult.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option for either 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm, depending on when the lottery was held.

STEP 3: After selecting the correct time option, the corresponding result will appear on your screen.

STEP 4: When verifying the result, keep your lottery ticket nearby to compare the numbers.

STEP 5: To determine if you have won any prizes, compare the digits on your ticket with those displayed in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Please adhere to the following instructions to claim your prize:

1. In order to receive your winnings, it is mandatory for the winners to visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office in person.

2. When visiting the lottery department’s office, winners are required to bring their lottery ticket and present it for verification purposes.

3. Along with the lottery ticket, participants must also provide a valid identification document such as Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport to authenticate their identity.

4. Once the verification process is completed and applicable taxes are deducted, the prize money will be distributed to the winner.

5. The winners are given a window of 30 days from the date of the result announcement to claim their prize, after which the prize will no longer be valid.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts three daily draws at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, and discloses the outcome on its website www.nagalandlotteries.com.

To receive their rewards, winners must comply with the guidelines specified below.

If the award exceeds Rs. 1,00,000, the Nagaland State Lotteries Board necessitates the submission of particular documentation.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners must adhere to the submission guidelines that correspond to their prize’s value in order to be eligible for the prize money.

2. Agents can accept prize claim forms worth up to Rs 5,000, whereas those valued up to Rs. 1 lakh must be forwarded to the Department of District Lottery Offices for submission.

3. If winners of prizes valued up to Rs. 1 lakh reside in other states, they must submit their claim forms to the Department of Directorate. However, if the prize value exceeds Rs. 1 lakh, the claim form should be submitted to the Department of the Director of State Lotteries.

4. To claim prizes that fall between Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs, individuals need to submit their claim forms to the Deputy Director’s department. For prizes exceeding Rs. 20 lakhs, the forms must be submitted to their Director’s department.

