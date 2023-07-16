Trends :Delhi FloodsMumbai RainsJ&K EncounterBengaluru NewsMumbai Threat Call
Home » India » Nagaland Govt Bans Single Use Plastic As Per Directives From CPCB, Environment Ministry

Nagaland Govt Bans Single Use Plastic As Per Directives From CPCB, Environment Ministry

It also banned production/use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, and polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 11:49 IST

Kohima, India

SUP was banned to eradicate environmental and ecological challenges. (File: AFP)
SUP was banned to eradicate environmental and ecological challenges. (File: AFP)

The Nagaland government banned single use plastic (SUP) in the state to eradicate the serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by the rampant use of plastic.

This is in compliance with the directives from the Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate and subsequent directives from the Urban Development Department Nagaland (UDD) as per the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The UDD said on Saturday that the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of carry bags made of mod, virgin, or recycled plastic, irrespective of the thickness in microns, are prohibited.

It also banned the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, and polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration.

Advertisement

Plates, cups, glasses, and cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, and trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets, plastic or poly-vinyl chloride (PVC) banners less than 100 microns, stirrers have also been prohibited.

top videos
  • Katrina, Alia, Deepika, Kiara & Others Are Cordial With Each Other; Gone Are The Days Of Sly Digs?
  • Kajol Asks Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Real Box Office Collection: Joke Or A Sly Remark? Netizens Opine
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ileana Reveals Mystery Man | Deepika Spills Secret; Ranveer, Alia Jet Off | Ragneeti Reception Venue
  • Priyanka & Nick Give Couple Goals | Alia's Heart Of Stone Promotions, Deepika's Project K Delayed?

    • All individuals, institutions, commercial establishments, educational institutions, offices, shops, hotels, restaurants, religious institutions or faith-based institutions, central and state government departments, agencies, commissions, PSUs and missions, including militaries/paramilitaries have been directed to abide by the ban on SUP.

    Cautioning that any breach would be liable for penalties, the UDD said that inspections would be conducted at regular intervals, and defaulters would be penalized heavily for the offence.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 16, 2023, 11:49 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 11:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App