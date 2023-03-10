NAGALAND STATE DEAR HOLI BUMPER DRAW: One of the popular lotteries is the Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper Draw. It falls under the category of gambling. It is enjoyed among people across all age ranges and gives players an opportunity to win easy money. The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery winner will receive a huge prize of Rs 2.50 crore. The second-place winner will get Rs 9 lakh, while the 3rd-prize winner will be awarded Rs 5 lakh.

A resident of India can buy this lottery ticket and participate in this game. The price of the Holi bumper lottery is Rs 500. The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery results will be announced at 6 pm on March 11, 2023. Check the LIVE UPDATES and full List of winning numbers here.

CHECK THE FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS HERE:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 2.50 crore is: Result at 6 PM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9 lakh is: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 lakh are: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 9,000 are: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 are: To be announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 2000 are: To be announced

To provide the Nagaland Government with a consistent source of income, the Nagaland State Lotteries was established in 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department. There are 5 schemes available- Punjab State Lotteries, Punjab State Bumper Lottery, Dear Holi bumper lottery scheme, Sikkim state Lottery Scheme and Nagaland State lotteries scheme.

This is a lottery game that requires players to place their wager on numbers between 100000 to 599999. The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery results will be announced at 6 pm on March 11, 2023.

Here’s How You Can Purchase Tickets

You can visit any official website of the Nagaland State Dear Holi bumper lottery. Select a number and go to the payment option. Choose the mode of payment and fill out the necessary details. To make a payment through apps, you can use Payumoney, Paytm, Google Pay or Phonepe. You can also make the payment via money orders, bank transfers or bank deposits. Enter the One Time Password (OTP) received. Make sure you don’t share this OTP with anyone. Once the transaction is successful you will receive a tracking code on your registered email id and an SMS which will contain a payment Id of 9 digits. It is proof of your payment.

