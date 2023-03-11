Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Kohima, India
NAGALAND STATE DEAR HOLI BUMPER DRAW: One of the popular lotteries is the Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper Draw. It falls under the category of gambling. It is enjoyed among people across all age ranges and gives players an opportunity to win easy money. The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery winner will receive a huge prize of Rs 2.50 crore.
Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 2.5 Crore is 532505
0054 0095 0184 0262 0307 0377 0381 0416 0461 0462
0541 0572 0622 0675 0690 0865 0867 0893 0905 0912
0919 0947 1082 1308 1333 1343 1421 1487 1513 1606
1702 1748 1766 1818 1828 1895 1897 1914 1927 1977
2159 2221 2222 2343 2392 2403 2535 2635 2643 2647
2722 2732 2761 2770 2821 2825 2846 2849 2855 3179
3205 3213 3262 3321 3322 3383 3402 3405 3461 3524
3606 3701 3737 3740 3990 4005 4018 4083 4117 4152
4201 4235 4323 4344 4382 4475 4518 4529 4538 4555
4627 4675 4682 4684 4750 4754 4766 4840 4986 5020
5031 5038 5066 5087 5173 5244 5267 5328 5344 5411
5482 5484 5501 5533 5606 5677 5792 5796 5810 5907
5920 5938 5939 6038 6083 6107 6126 6217 6242 6280
6317 6387 6404 6468 6509 6538 6658 6672 6719 6771
6833 6854 6922 6976 6981 6987 7025 7026 7037 7039
7104 7132 7165 7193 7248 7284 7301 7319 7342 7369
7427 7446 7451 7491 7507 7521 7560 7683 7734 7737
7836 7958 7968 7975 8073 8086 8345 8392 8761 8772
8854 9102 9209 9244 9255 9262 9366 9419 9493 9587
9637 9656 9659 9763 9794 9823 9913 9918 9924 9997
0194 0575 0801
2197 5089 6307
6915 8793 9350
9622
0123 0659 0957
1126 2149 3423
4830 4849 5711
9772
100640 164614 174706
205868 225146 260759
263429 311275 311636
316028 326621 360265
411406 431432 444850
496508 505783 521624
557486 569257
128157 192375 207047
211968 273026 364842
395258 493526 563663
592384
1st Prize Rs 1 Crore: 83C 22062
Consolation Prize `Rs 1,000: 22062
2nd Prize Rs 9,000
16843 19042 29552 41170 44153 47734 49687 50994 53390 84572
3rd Prize Rs 450
3102 3105 3892 3937 4362 4733 5830 7004 9120 9624
4th Prize Rs 250
0365 0918 1690 1760 2312 3567 5292 6014 6256 7377
5th Prize Rs 120
0166 1265 1938 2783 3452 4346 5110 5819 7003 8443
0401 1276 2010 2793 3540 4348 5127 6070 7057 8522
0492 1290 2055 2987 3570 4724 5235 6195 7230 8660
0568 1350 2139 3003 3683 4773 5236 6241 7274 9066
0672 1381 2389 3019 3688 4791 5362 6422 7275 9242
0736 1532 2502 3139 4031 4932 5576 6732 7279 9332
0900 1579 2516 3143 4066 4937 5661 6863 7285 9575
0984 1580 2543 3180 4087 5043 5697 6885 7427 9642
1039 1739 2547 3222 4301 5084 5726 6956 8275 9874
1071 1924 2706 3268 4309 5085 5742 6969 8359 9901
1st Prize Rs 1 Crore: 96J 25512
Consolation Prize Rs 1000: 25512
2nd Prize Rs 9,000
16173 16881 29323 29853 40099 42723 65332 69864 89189 89217
3rd Prize Rs 450
1229 1521 1722 1907 2150 4376 5982 6998 7494 9991
4th Prize Rs 250
0881 1466 3188 3822 4681 5964 6093 8685 9151 9858
5th Prize Rs 120
0019 1025 1935 3046 3789 4442 5400 6517 7970 9195
0044 1086 1982 3123 3879 4469 5471 6795 8018 9271
0159 1123 2085 3292 4053 4501 5581 6888 8107 9377
0195 1228 2177 3342 4090 4547 5822 6977 8406 9426
0276 1388 2245 3347 4238 4634 5885 7041 8407 9574
0469 1433 2340 3463 4243 4683 5926 7046 8736 9591
0517 1503 2590 3510 4276 4686 5940 7108 9001 9750
0756 1603 2792 3631 4278 4830 6141 7305 9105 9937
0852 1645 2842 3668 4306 5066 6396 7653 9110 9961
0983 1813 2943 3767 4313 5152 6513 7799 9162 9997
Visit Nagaland State Lotteries’ official website i.e http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/
Click on Today Lottery Sambad Result option.
Look for “Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery Result 11.03.2023".
Click Today Nagaland State Lottery Result View link.
Now match your lottery ticket number with the Lucky Draw Number.
To claim your Lottery Winning Prize, you have to submit a receipt in the prescribed form affixing a revenue stamp worth Rs 1
The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery results will soon announce the result for Dear Holi Bumper lottery
To provide the Nagaland Government with a consistent source of income, the Nagaland State Lotteries was established in 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department. There are 5 schemes available- Punjab State Lotteries, Punjab State Bumper Lottery, Dear Holi bumper lottery scheme, Sikkim state Lottery Scheme and Nagaland State lotteries scheme.
This is a lottery game that requires players to place their wager on numbers between 100000 to 599999. The Nagaland State Dear Holi Bumper lottery results will be announced at 6 pm on March 11, 2023.
You can visit any official website of the Nagaland State Dear Holi bumper lottery.
Select a number and go to the payment option.
Choose the mode of payment and fill out the necessary details.
To make a payment through apps, you can use Payumoney, Paytm, Google Pay or Phonepe.
You can also make the payment via money orders, bank transfers or bank deposits.
Enter the One Time Password (OTP) received. Make sure you don’t share this OTP with anyone.
Once the transaction is successful you will receive a tracking code on your registered email id and an SMS which will contain a payment Id of 9 digits. It is proof of your payment.
