Nagaland Dear Lottery Result Today 27.04.2023: Check Winning Numbers For Thursday

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 27.04.2023: The Nagaland State Lottery will declare the results for its weekly lotteries on Thursday, April 27. The different lotteries include Lottery Sambad Morning, Dear 10 Cube Thursday, Dear 50 Crimson Thursday, Dear Laxmi 20 Dam Thursday, and Labh Laxmi Grace Thursday.

The lottery conducts three draws every day and announces several prize amounts and winners. Although the grand prize of Rs 1 crore remains constant, individuals can participate in the lottery by buying a ticket worth Rs 6.

DEAR SANDPIPER THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR 10 RINGS THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR LAKE THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR 50 CRIMSON THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

LABH LAXMI GRACE THURSDAY LOTTERY RESULT

DEAR MAHANADI THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 27?

To check the Lottery Sambad result, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

2. Navigate to the homepage and select the options tab for either 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm.

3. Once you have chosen the desired timing option, the corresponding result will be displayed.

4. Have your lottery ticket ready for reference when checking the result.

5. To determine if you have won any prizes, compare the numbers on your ticket with the digits shown in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Follow the instructions given below to claim your prize:

1. Winners need to visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office in person to collect their winnings.

2. Winners must carry their lottery ticket and present it to the lottery department’s office.

3. Additionally, participants must show a valid identification document like Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport.

4. Once the verification process and tax deduction are completed, the prize money will be distributed.

5. Winners have 30 days from the result announcement date to claim their prize.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three draws every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, and the outcomes are published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. To claim their winnings, winners must adhere to the guidelines outlined below. If the prize money is more than Rs. 1,00,000, the Nagaland State Lotteries Board will require the submission of specific documents.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. In order to receive the prize money, winners must adhere to submission requirements based on the value of their prize.

2. Claim forms for prizes valued up to Rs. 5,000 can be submitted to agents, while forms for prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh must be submitted to the Department of District Lottery Offices.

3. Winners residing in other states and with prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh should submit their claim forms to the Department of Directorate. If the prize value exceeds Rs. 1 lakh, the form must be submitted to the Department of the Director of State Lotteries.

4. For prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs, winners must submit their claim forms to the Department of Deputy Director, and those with prizes worth Rs. 20 lakhs or more should submit their forms to the Department of Director.

