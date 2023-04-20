Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers for 20.4.2023

The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results of its weekly draws for Thursday, April 20. The winner of first prize for Dear Sandpiper Thursday, Dear Laxmi 10 Peepal, Dear Laxmi 20 Dam Thursday, Dear Mahanadi Thursday Weekly and Dear 10 Cube Lottery will get Rs 1 crore. You can purchase a ticket for the Nagaland State Lottery for Rs 6 to participate. Check the full list of winning numbers below:

DEAR SANDPIPER THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS

Advertisement

DEAR LAXMI 10 PEEPAL LOTTERY RESULT: WINNING NUMBERS

DEAR LAXMI 20 DAM THURSDAY: WINNING NUMBERS

DEAR MAHANADI THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS

Advertisement

DEAR 10 CUBE LOTTERY RESULT: WINNING NUMBERS

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 20

Go to the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in. Look for the option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm on the homepage. Choose the option you want to check the numbers for. Once you have selected the timing option, the results will appear. Have your lottery ticket ready for checking the result. Match the digits on your ticket with the numbers mentioned in the result to confirm if you have won any prizes.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Step 1 - It is necessary for the winners to personally visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office to claim their prize.

Step 2 - The lottery ticket must be carried by the winners and submitted to the lottery department’s office.

Step 3 - Additionally, participants need to bring a valid form of identification such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport.

Step 4 - The prize money will be disbursed after a verification process and tax deduction.

Step 5 - Winners are allowed to claim their prize within 30 days from the date of the result announcement.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts draws three times a day, at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, with the results being posted on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners should take note of the following instructions in order to claim their winnings. If the prize money is greater than Rs. 1,00,000, certain documents will need to be provided to the Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Here are the specific guidelines for claiming your prize:

For prizes up to Rs. 5,000, winners may submit their forms to agents. For prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh, winners may submit their forms to the Department of District Lottery Offices. For prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh (for residents of other states), winners may submit their forms to the Department of Directorate. For prizes above Rs. 1 lakh, winners may submit their forms to the Department of Director of State Lotteries. For prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs, winners must submit their forms to the Department of Deputy Director. For prizes of Rs. 20 lakhs or more, winners must submit their forms to the Department of Director.

Read all the Latest India News here