Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers For April 24

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 24.04.2023 LIVE: The Nagaland State Lottery will be announcing the results for Lottery Sambad Morning, Dear 10 Arrow Monday, Labh Laxmi Active Monday, Dear 100 Fawn Monday, Dear Laxmi 20 Canal Monday, Dear 10 Bark Monday and Dear Laxmi 10 Bamboo Monday Weekly Lottery today on Monday, April 24.

The Nagaland State Lottery offers different lottery names and prize amounts daily, with three draws occurring every day. The grand prize of Rs 1 crore remains fixed, and individuals can participate by purchasing a ticket for Rs 6.

DEAR FINCH MONDAY : WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR 10 BARK LOTTERY RESULT : WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR LAXMI 20 CANAL MONDAY : WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR DESERT MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

NAGALAND DEAR 10 ARROW: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

NAGALAND LABH LAXMI ACTIVE MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR 100 FAWN MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

DEAR DWARKA MONDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 24

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 24

Lottery Sambad Morning: Result at 1 pm Dear 10 Arrow Monday Weekly Lottery: Result at 1:30 PM Labh Laxmi Active Monday Lottery: Result at 4 PM Dear 100 Fawn Monday Weekly Lottery: Result at 4 PM Dear Laxmi 20 Canal Monday Weekly Lottery: Result at 6 PM Dear 10 Bark Monday Weekly Lottery: Result at 8 PM Dear Laxmi 10 Bamboo Monday Weekly Lottery: Result at 7 PM

NAGALAND LOTTERY: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

DEAR SEA SUNDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

DEAR LAXMI 20 OCEAN: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

DEAR YAMUNA SUNDAY: WINNING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 23

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 24

If you want to find out the Lottery Sambad result, follow these instructions:

Visit lotterysambadresult.in, which is the official website of Lottery Sambad. On the homepage, you’ll see option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm. Choose the option you’re interested in to view the numbers. Once you’ve selected the timing option, the result will be displayed. Get your lottery ticket ready to check the result. To determine if you’ve won any prizes, compare the digits on your ticket with the numbers shown in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

To claim your prize if you have won, please follow these steps:

The winners must visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office in person to claim their prize. The lottery ticket should be carried by the winners and presented to the lottery department’s office. In addition, participants must provide a valid form of identification such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport. The prize money will be disbursed after a verification process and tax deduction. Winners have up to 30 days from the date of the result announcement to claim their prize.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three draws each day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, and the results are published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Those who win should keep in mind the guidelines mentioned below to collect their prize money. If the amount of the prize is over Rs. 1,00,000, specific documents will be required to be submitted to the Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

Winners with prizes valued up to Rs. 5,000 can submit their forms to agents. For prizes valued up to Rs. 1 lakh, winners must submit their forms to the Department of District Lottery Offices. Winners residing in other states and with prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh should submit their forms to the Department of Directorate. For prizes exceeding Rs. 1 lakh, winners need to submit their forms to the Department of Director of State Lotteries. Winners with prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs must submit their forms to the Department of Deputy Director. Winners with prizes worth Rs. 20 lakhs or more must submit their forms to the Department of Director.

