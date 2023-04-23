Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers For April 23

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 23.04.2023 LIVE: The Nagaland State Lottery discloses the results of its weekly draws, which are accessible for verification at 1:00 pm, 6:00 pm, and 8:00 pm on Sundays. Throughout the day, the weekly results for specific lotteries such as Dear 10, Labhlaxmi, and Dear Laxmi 10 are revealed at different times, with Dear 10 being the last one at 8:00 pm.

The Nagaland State Lottery offers different lottery names and prize amounts daily, with three draws occurring every day. The grand prize of Rs 1 crore remains fixed, and individuals can participate by purchasing a ticket for Rs 6.

DEAR TOUCAN SUNDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS

DEAR SEA SUNDAY WINNING NUMBERS

DEAR LAXMI 20 OCEAN SUNDAY WINNING NUMBERS

Dear Yamuna Sunday Weekly Lottery Winning Numbers

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR APRIL 23

If you want to find out the Lottery Sambad result, follow these instructions:

Visit lotterysambadresult.in, which is the official website of Lottery Sambad. On the homepage, you’ll see option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm. Choose the option you’re interested in to view the numbers. Once you’ve selected the timing option, the result will be displayed. Get your lottery ticket ready to check the result. To determine if you’ve won any prizes, compare the digits on your ticket with the numbers shown in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

To claim your prize if you have won, please follow these steps:

The winners must visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office in person to claim their prize. The lottery ticket should be carried by the winners and presented to the lottery department’s office. In addition, participants must provide a valid form of identification such as an Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport. The prize money will be disbursed after a verification process and tax deduction. Winners have up to 30 days from the date of the result announcement to claim their prize.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three draws each day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, and the results are published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Those who win should keep in mind the guidelines mentioned below to collect their prize money. If the amount of the prize is over Rs. 1,00,000, specific documents will be required to be submitted to the Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

These are the instructions to follow when claiming your prize:

Winners with prizes valued up to Rs. 5,000 can submit their forms to agents. For prizes valued up to Rs. 1 lakh, winners must submit their forms to the Department of District Lottery Offices. Winners residing in other states and with prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh should submit their forms to the Department of Directorate. For prizes exceeding Rs. 1 lakh, winners need to submit their forms to the Department of Director of State Lotteries. Winners with prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs must submit their forms to the Department of Deputy Director. Winners with prizes worth Rs. 20 lakhs or more must submit their forms to the Department of Director.

