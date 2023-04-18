Nagaland Lottery Sambad LIVE: Dear Goose Tuesday Result for April 18 OUT! Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the results for Dear Godavari Tuesday, Dear Wave Tuesday and Dear Goose Tuesday for April 18. The department declares results everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Godavari Tuesday, Dear Wave Tuesday and Dear Goose lucky draw for April 18 here.

DEAR GOOSE TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 51E 84592

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 84592

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE

01433 12550 22825 29305 34928

39010 44310 78274 82689 88280

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0136 1024 3788 4039 4466

4933 6286 6537 7025 9009

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE

1113 2247 3920 5169 5411

5699 6033 8125 8128 8384

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE

0010 0151 0188 0503 0576 0580 0807 0915 0944 0964

1212 1216 1284 1614 1672 1694 1720 1951 1960 2347

2554 2671 2724 2802 3006 3126 3159 3305 3377 3384

3483 3513 3551 3594 3730 4187 4203 4304 4369 4570

4635 4657 4855 5029 5130 5153 5392 5403 5651 5673

5685 5766 5876 5899 5970 6189 6318 6377 6388 6436

6445 6791 6874 6920 6984 7009 7174 7217 7291 7300

7477 7485 7488 7581 7672 7693 7728 7832 7867 7990

8002 8020 8044 8218 8226 8491 8935 9182 9252 9291

9314 9371 9503 9535 9593 9710 9711 9757 9880 9912

DEAR WAVE TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 85A 51858

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 51858

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE

06437 07239 16622 18405 40674

47775 51122 61522 91490 93970

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0188 0538 0899 3350 3650

4389 4910 5339 5644 9754

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE

0108 0263 0596 2041 2347

2355 2915 3765 3795 7771

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE

0160 0166 0347 0597 0976 0990 1022 1043 1143 1296

1389 1576 1727 1738 1756 1800 1867 1868 1929 2026

2121 2263 2291 2334 2427 2540 2561 2583 2623 2718

2743 2780 2809 2981 3110 3221 3239 3367 3398 3428

3580 3750 3772 3860 3914 4171 4194 4540 4655 4678

4778 4902 4926 5206 5465 5659 5686 6203 6260 6553

6592 6692 6853 6857 6933 7196 7230 7286 7358 7371

7435 7616 7623 7753 7765 7834 7879 7966 8181 8377

8507 8525 8546 8611 8656 8892 8933 8998 9066 9187

9332 9348 9432 9530 9547 9572 9650 9682 9711 9969

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 87E 50974

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 50974

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE

04929 33491 52103 62188 66745

75607 76357 82005 91920 92447

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0074 1494 2054 4295 4669

6662 7905 8080 8321 8475

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE

0059 0610 1689 3529 3564

5426 5589 5886 5927 6917

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE

0084 0261 0337 0594 0607 0726 0755 0787 0828 0924

0943 1004 1035 1192 1225 1234 1265 1324 1451 1610

1635 1680 1690 1911 1988 2000 2010 2203 2248 2268

2314 2365 2384 2408 2657 3077 3083 3123 3226 3227

3377 3612 4008 4138 4362 4440 4912 5156 5352 5459

5576 5748 5904 5933 5946 5970 5985 6109 6271 6341

6441 6557 6614 6788 7030 7131 7236 7274 7326 7425

7433 7442 7510 7569 7606 7838 7888 7948 8093 8136

8173 8176 8186 8193 8331 8349 8462 8593 8678 8718

8848 8984 9033 9170 9196 9197 9451 9762 9793 9902

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 18:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

Read all the Latest India News here