Nagaland Lottery Sambad LIVE: Dear Goose Tuesday Result for April 18 OUT! Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the results for Dear Godavari Tuesday, Dear Wave Tuesday and Dear Goose Tuesday for April 18. The department declares results everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Godavari Tuesday, Dear Wave Tuesday and Dear Goose lucky draw for April 18 here.
DEAR GOOSE TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 51E 84592
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 84592
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE
01433 12550 22825 29305 34928
39010 44310 78274 82689 88280
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE
0136 1024 3788 4039 4466
4933 6286 6537 7025 9009
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE
1113 2247 3920 5169 5411
5699 6033 8125 8128 8384
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE
0010 0151 0188 0503 0576 0580 0807 0915 0944 0964
1212 1216 1284 1614 1672 1694 1720 1951 1960 2347
2554 2671 2724 2802 3006 3126 3159 3305 3377 3384
3483 3513 3551 3594 3730 4187 4203 4304 4369 4570
4635 4657 4855 5029 5130 5153 5392 5403 5651 5673
5685 5766 5876 5899 5970 6189 6318 6377 6388 6436
6445 6791 6874 6920 6984 7009 7174 7217 7291 7300
7477 7485 7488 7581 7672 7693 7728 7832 7867 7990
8002 8020 8044 8218 8226 8491 8935 9182 9252 9291
9314 9371 9503 9535 9593 9710 9711 9757 9880 9912
DEAR WAVE TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY: WINNING NUMBERS
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 85A 51858
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 51858
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE
06437 07239 16622 18405 40674
47775 51122 61522 91490 93970
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE
0188 0538 0899 3350 3650
4389 4910 5339 5644 9754
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE
0108 0263 0596 2041 2347
2355 2915 3765 3795 7771
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE
0160 0166 0347 0597 0976 0990 1022 1043 1143 1296
1389 1576 1727 1738 1756 1800 1867 1868 1929 2026
2121 2263 2291 2334 2427 2540 2561 2583 2623 2718
2743 2780 2809 2981 3110 3221 3239 3367 3398 3428
3580 3750 3772 3860 3914 4171 4194 4540 4655 4678
4778 4902 4926 5206 5465 5659 5686 6203 6260 6553
6592 6692 6853 6857 6933 7196 7230 7286 7358 7371
7435 7616 7623 7753 7765 7834 7879 7966 8181 8377
8507 8525 8546 8611 8656 8892 8933 8998 9066 9187
9332 9348 9432 9530 9547 9572 9650 9682 9711 9969
FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR GODAVARI TUESDAY
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 87E 50974
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 50974
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE
04929 33491 52103 62188 66745
75607 76357 82005 91920 92447
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE
0074 1494 2054 4295 4669
6662 7905 8080 8321 8475
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE
0059 0610 1689 3529 3564
5426 5589 5886 5927 6917
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE
0084 0261 0337 0594 0607 0726 0755 0787 0828 0924
0943 1004 1035 1192 1225 1234 1265 1324 1451 1610
1635 1680 1690 1911 1988 2000 2010 2203 2248 2268
2314 2365 2384 2408 2657 3077 3083 3123 3226 3227
3377 3612 4008 4138 4362 4440 4912 5156 5352 5459
5576 5748 5904 5933 5946 5970 5985 6109 6271 6341
6441 6557 6614 6788 7030 7131 7236 7274 7326 7425
7433 7442 7510 7569 7606 7838 7888 7948 8093 8136
8173 8176 8186 8193 8331 8349 8462 8593 8678 8718
8848 8984 9033 9170 9196 9197 9451 9762 9793 9902
NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE
- 1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 500
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 18:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in
Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.
Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for
Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.
Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result
Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize
HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?
- Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount.
- They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office.
- Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others.
- The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes.
- Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.
WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?
Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.
Check details below:
- Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents.
- Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices
- Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate
- Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries
- Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director
- Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director
