Nagaland Lottery Results LIVE: Check Winning Numbers for 19.4.2023

NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY SAMBAD 19.4.2023 LIVE RESULT: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result for Dear Indus Wednesday for Wednesday, April 19. The department declares results everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland State Lottery is held three times a day: at 1 pm, at 6 pm and at 8 pm. Check full list of winning numbers for Nagaland State Dear Lottery Sambad 19 04 2023 below:

DEAR PELICAN WEDNESDAY WINNERS LIST

DEAR HILL WEDNESDAY WINNERS LIST

DEAR 100 IVORY WEDNESDAY WINNERS LIST

LABH LAXMI WEDNESDAY WINNERS LIST

DEAR INDUS WEDNESDAY WINNERS LIST

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE WORTH RS 1 CRORE IS 50G 09045

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 1,000 IS 09045

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 9,000 ARE

24658 48178 48776 49891 52897

59088 61952 64802 79798 80028

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE

0227 0341 1208 1712 1850

3138 5184 6832 7428 8540

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 250 ARE

0003 1210 2829 4942 5565

6004 8137 8146 8165 9327

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 120 ARE

0007 0025 0039 0243 0260 0301 0311 0495 0566 0682

0746 0778 0820 0907 0918 1015 1156 1168 1218 1311

1343 1449 1461 1540 1689 1741 1934 2046 2063 2209

2223 2371 2574 2609 2642 2717 2774 2838 2873 2888

2910 3009 3430 3442 3443 3466 3725 3914 4126 4271

4402 4815 4853 5026 5031 5063 5169 5228 5398 5432

5555 5672 5715 5747 5850 5869 5871 5957 6005 6444

6548 6562 6736 6823 6845 7002 7114 7293 7363 7431

7588 7603 7611 7700 7939 7980 8342 8452 8485 8667

8756 8961 9199 9310 9381 9423 9494 9792 9854 9866

The lottery name and the prize money changes every day. However, the top reward remains the same, i.e. Rs 1 crore. To participate, you can buy the Nagaland State Lottery ticket for Rs 6.

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023 PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS:

Step 1- Visit Lottery Sambad’s official website at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2- Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm will appear on the homepage. Click on the tab you want to check the result for.

Step 3- You will be able to view the results once you click on the correct time tab.

Step 4- Keep your ticket handy to check the outcomes.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

If you have won a prize, this is how you can claim the reward:

Winners are required to visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office to claim the prize. Winners must carry the lottery ticket and submit it to the lottery department’s office. Participants must also carry their valid ID proof like Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, and Passport. The prize will be disbursed after a verification process and tax deduction. Winners can claim the prize within 30 days of the result announcement date.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery conducts the draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. You can check the results on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Participants must make note of the following points to claim the winning amount. In case you win above Rs.1,00,000, you must present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board. Here are the details:

If participants win Rs 1 Lakh or less, they should submit their form to the Department of District Lottery Offices. In case the participant belongs to a different state, and wins Rs 1 lakh or less, they can submit the form to the Department of Directorate. Submit the form to the Department of Director of State Lottery if you win Rs 1 Lakh or above. If a candidate wins between Rs 1 Lakh to 20 Lakh, they can consider submitting their forms to the Amount Department of the Deputy Director. For Rs 20 lakh and above, the winner should submit their forms to the Department of Director.

