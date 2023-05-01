Nagaland State Dear Lottery Winning Numbers For May 1

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY RESULT FOR MAY 1: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery’s weekly lottery draw will be announced on Monday, May 1. The Nagaland lotteries consist of several draws namely Lottery Sambad Morning, Dear 10 Arrow Monday, Dear 100 Fawn Monday, Labh Laxmi Active Monday, Dear Laxmi 20 Canal Monday, Dear Laxmi 10 Bamboo Monday, and Dear 10 Bark Monday. With three daily draws, the lottery declares many winners and their prizes. To participate, individuals can get a ticket for Rs 6, and the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the winning numbers for this Monday given below:

Nagaland State Dear Desert Monday Weekly Lottery Result

Nagaland State Dear Dwarka Monday Weekly Lottery Result

Nagaland State Dear Laxmi 10 Bamboo Monday Weekly Lottery Result

Nagaland State Dear Laxmi 20 Canal Monday Weekly Lottery Result

Nagaland State Labh Laxmi Active Monday Lottery Result

Nagaland State Dear 100 Fawn Monday Weekly Lottery Result

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MAY 1?

To verify the results of Lottery Sambad, follow these steps:

STEP 1: Head to the Lottery Sambad’s official website lotterysambadresult.in.

STEP 2: On the homepage, click on the option corresponding to the time the lottery was held - either 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm.

STEP 3: Once you have selected the correct time, the result for that particular lottery will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 4: Keep your lottery ticket nearby when verifying the result to compare the numbers.

STEP 5: Compare the digits on your ticket with the ones shown in the result to determine if you have won any prizes.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Follow these instructions to claim your prize money:

1. Winners must visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office in person to receive their winnings.

2. Next, winners must present their lottery tickets for verification purposes.

3. Along with the lottery ticket, winners must provide a valid identification document such as Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport to authenticate their identity.

4. After the verification process is complete and applicable taxes are deducted, the prize money will be distributed to the winner.

5. Winners have a 30-day window from the date of the result announcement to claim their prize. After this period, the prize will no longer be valid.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Three lottery draws are conducted by the Nagaland State Lottery daily at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM, and the results are announced on the official website www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners are required to follow the guidelines mentioned below to collect their rewards. If the winning amount exceeds Rs. 1,00,000, the Nagaland State Lotteries Board necessitates the submission of specific documents.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. To be eligible for prize money, winners must comply with the corresponding submission guidelines based on the value of their prize.

2. If the prize is valued up to Rs. 5,000, agents can accept the claim form, but if it is valued up to Rs. 1 lakh, the Department of District Lottery Offices must receive the claim form.

3. Winners who reside in other states and have prizes valued up to Rs. 1 lakh must submit their claim form to the Department of Directorate, while those with a value exceeding Rs. 1 lakh should submit it to the Department of the Director of State Lotteries.

4. Claim forms for prizes ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 20 lakhs must be submitted to the Department of Deputy Director, and for prizes valued at Rs. 20 lakhs or more, winners must submit their claim forms to the Department of Director.

