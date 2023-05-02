Nagaland State Dear Lottery Winning Numbers For May 2

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY RESULT FOR MAY 2: The Nagaland State Lottery is set to declare the results of its weekly lottery draws on Tuesday, May 2. The Nagaland weekly lotteries include Lottery Sambad Morning, Dear 10 Circle Tuesday, Dear 50 Azure Tuesday, Labh Laxmi Aurora Tuesday, Dear Laxmi 20 Cliff Tuesday, Dear Laxmi 10 Banyan Tuesday, and Dear 10 Branch Tuesday.

The lottery conducts three draws each day, revealing multiple prize amounts and winners. To participate in the lottery, one can buy a ticket for Rs 6, with a fixed grand prize of Rs 1 crore. Refer to the winning numbers listed below for this Tuesday’s draw.

Nagaland State Dear 10 Branch Tuesday Weekly Lottery Result

Nagaland State Dear Godavari Tuesday Weekly Lottery Result

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LABHLAXMI AURORA TUESDAY RESULT

Nagaland State Dear 10 Circle Lottery Result

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MAY 2?

Follow the below steps to check the Lottery Sambad results:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

STEP 2: Choose the specific time option of either 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm, depending on when the lottery was conducted.

STEP 3: Once you have selected the correct time option, the corresponding result will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 4: Make sure to keep your lottery ticket nearby while verifying the result and comparing the numbers.

STEP 5: To check if you have won any prizes, compare the digits on your ticket with those shown in the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

To claim your prize, please ensure that you follow the guidelines given below:

1. It is mandatory for winners to personally visit the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office to receive their prize.

2. Upon visiting the lottery department’s office, winners must bring their lottery ticket and present it for verification purposes.

3. Winners must also present valid identification document such as Aadhar Card, driving license, PAN Card, or Passport to verify their identity.

4. After the verification process and deduction of applicable taxes, the prize money will be awarded to the winner.

5. Winners have a period of 30 days from the date of the result announcement to claim their prize. Failure to do so will render the prize invalid.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Three lottery draws are held every day by the Nagaland State Lottery at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM respectively, and the result is available on the website www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners are required to follow the instructions given below in order to receive their rewards. If the prize amount exceeds Rs. 1,00,000, the Nagaland State Lotteries Board necessitates the submission of certain documents for claim verification.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. In order to be eligible for their prize money, winners are expected to follow the submission guidelines that match the value of their prize.

2. If the prize is valued up to Rs. 5,000, the winner can submit their claim form to an agent. However, for prizes valued up to Rs. 1 lakh, the claim form should be submitted to the Department of District Lottery Offices.

3. If the winner resides in a different state, they should submit their claim form to the Department of Directorate if the prize value is up to Rs. 1 lakh, but if it exceeds Rs. 1 lakh, the claim form should be sent to the Department of the Director of State Lotteries.

