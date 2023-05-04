Nagaland State Dear Lottery Winning Numbers For May 4

NAGALAND STATE DEAR LOTTERY RESULT FOR MAY 4: The Nagaland State Lottery has declared the results of its weekly lottery draws for Thursday, May 4. Dear 1:00 pm weekly, Dear 6:00 pm weekly, Dear 8:00 pm weekly, Dear 10 weekly (1:30 pm), Labhlaxmi weekly, Dear 50 Crimson Thursday weekly, Dear Laxmi 20 weekly, Dear Laxmi 10 weekly, Dear 10 weekly (8 pm).

Every day, the lottery provides three draws that disclose a variety of prize amounts and winners. Those interested in playing the lottery can purchase a ticket for Rs 6 with a fixed top prize of Rs 1 crore. Check the winning numbers for Nagaland State Dear Lottery Thursday’s draw below.

DEAR MAHANADI THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY RESULT

Nagaland State Dear 10 Cube Lottery Result

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023

DEAR 1:00 PM WEEKLY LOTTERY DEAR 6:00 PM WEEKLY DEAR 8:00 PM WEEKLY DEAR 10 WEEKLY (1:30 PM) LABHLAXMI WEEKLY DEAR 50 CRIMSON THURSDAY WEEKLY DEAR LAXMI 20 WEEKLY DEAR LAXMI 10 WEEKLY DEAR 10 WEEKLY (8 PM)

NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS 2023: PRIZE STRUCTURE

1st Prize: Rs. 1 Crore

Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs. 500

4th Prize: Rs. 250

5th Prize: Rs. 120

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MAY 4?

Follow the below steps to check the Lottery Sambad results:

STEP 1: Go to the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in.

STEP 2: Choose the specific lottery you wish to check results for such as 1 pm, 6 pm, or 8 pm.

STEP 3: Once you have selected the correct option, the results for the same will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 4: Refer to your lottery ticket to verify the results

STEP 5: To check if you have won any prizes, match the digits on your ticket with that on the result.

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Here are the guidelines you must follow to claim your prize-

1. To claim their prize, winners must come in person to the Nagaland State Lottery Department Office.

2. Winners must bring their lottery ticket to the lottery department’s office and show it there in order to be verified.

3. To prove their identity, winners must also show a legitimate form of identification, such as an Aadhar Card, a driver’s licence, a PAN card, or a passport.

4. The winner will receive the prize money after the verification process and any necessary tax deductions.

5. Prize claims must be made within 30 days of the day the results are announced. The reward will not be valid after that.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

The Nagaland State Lottery holds three lottery drawings each day at 1, 6, and 8 p.m. The results are posted on the website www.nagalandlotteries.com. In order to collect their prizes, winners must adhere to the guidelines below. The Nagaland State Lotteries Board requires the submission of specific papers for claim verification if the prize sum exceeds Rs. 10,00,000.

THINGS TO REMEMBER WHILE CLAIMING PRIZE MONEY

1. Winners must adhere to the submission requirements that correspond to the value of their award in order to be eligible for their prize money.

2. The winner can give their claim form to an agent if the reward is worth up to Rs. 5,000. However, the Department of District Lottery Offices should receive the claim form for prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh.

3. If the prize is worth up to Rs. 1 lakh, the winner who lives in another state should submit their claim form to the Department of Directorate; however, if the prize is worth more than Rs. 1 lakh, they should send it to the Department of the Director of State Lotteries.

