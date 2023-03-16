Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Padma Morning Result For March 16 OUT; Check Winners List

NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY SAMBAD 2023: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result for Dear Padma Morning for Thursday, March 16. Results for Dear Venus Thursday and Dear Falcon Evening will be announced at 6 pm and 8 pm respectively. The results are declared everyday on the official sites of the Nagaland Lottery Department - www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com.

Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily. Check the full list of winning numbers for Dear Padma Morning Sambad lucky draw for March 16 below:

DEAR PADMA MORNING SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT

Winning Number for First prize worth Rs 1 Crore is 45G 27483

Winning Number for Consolation prize worth Rs 1,000 is 27483

Winning Number for 2nd prize worth Rs 9,000 are

10159 10316 13504 34605 41711 46639 56912 64593 89736 94989

Winning Number for 3rd prize worth Rs 450 are

0499 0595 0836 3766 4572 5352 5550 5588 7231 9831

Winning Number for 4th prize worth Rs 250 are

0349 1414 2137 3314 3431 4470 4602 6805 7203 7777

Winning Number for 5th prize worth Rs 120 are

0292 1407 2335 3011 3832 4813 5809 6647 8101 9137

0431 1479 2497 3045 3862 4825 6179 6742 8221 9277

0559 1687 2511 3180 3905 4923 6279 6813 8236 9341

0585 1898 2604 3222 4010 5037 6304 7056 8318 9351

0701 1915 2614 3378 4046 5254 6385 7357 8377 9384

0783 2118 2679 3394 4068 5331 6478 7725 8569 9497

0889 2181 2917 3621 4380 5408 6518 7742 8848 9706

0938 2189 2928 3713 4423 5458 6591 7939 8849 9750

1205 2202 2937 3775 4606 5490 6621 7951 9042 9856

1331 2329 2957 3780 4663 5665 6641 8061 9091 9943

HOW TO CHECK NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULTS FOR MARCH 16:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount. They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office. Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others. The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes. Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

WHERE TO SUBMIT CLAIM FORMS?

Nagaland State Lottery organizes a draw every day at 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. The results of today’s draw will be published on www.nagalandlotteries.com. Winners must make note of following points to claim the winning amount. If you won above Rs.1,00,000, you need to present a few records required by Nagaland State Lotteries Board.

Check details below:

Those who have won Rs 5000 and less, can submit there forms with agents. Rs 1 Lakh and less: Submit forms with Department of District Lottery Offices Rs 1 Lakh and less (Other State): Department of Directorate Rs 1 Lakh or above: Department of Director of State Lotteries Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 20 Lakhs: Amount Department of Deputy Director Rs 20 lakhs and Above: Department of Director

