Nagpur: 3 Kids Go Missing, Found Dead in Parked Car Later; Police Say They Died of This Reason

The bodies of three missing children aged between 4-6 were found inside a parked car near their home in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Sunday evening. The kids went missing on Saturday afternoon at around 3 pm while playing inside a car parked in Farukh Nagar under the Panchpavali police station.

According to a PTI report, the children, Taufique Firoz Khan, 4, Alia Firoz Khan, 6, and Afrin Irshad Khan, 6, residents of Faruque Nagar, locked themselves inside the car while playing. The parents of the kids assumed that they went to a nearby ground to play. When the kids did not return home till evening, the family raised an alarm.

“When they did not return till late Saturday evening, they approached police and a kidnapping case was registered. At around 7 pm on Sunday, a constable found an SUV parked close to their houses and found the bodies of the three children inside," a Pachpaoli police station official said.

Advertisement

The children died of heat and suffocation, Police Commissioner, Amitesh Kumar said.