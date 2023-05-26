Nagpur: Differently-Abled Daughter Gets 60-Year-Old Father Killed Over Extra Marital Affair

A 60-year-old man was brutally murdered at the behest of his daughter in the Bhiwapur area of Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. The victim, identified as Dilip Sontakke, was stabbed to death by three unknown bike-borne assailants at a petrol pump which he owned, on the morning of May 17. The attackers also stole Rs 38,000 before fleeing the scene of the crime. Sontakke is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that money was the motive behind the murder. However, after the police detained the attackers with the help of CCTV footage and interrogated them, a story of cheating and debauchery came to the fore.

Advertisement

Sontakke’s family was already under the scanner over their allegedly weird behaviour of not showing interest in his murder investigation. During the investigation, police found that Dilip had an extramarital affair with a woman who is believed to have been living with him in another flat.

Afraid that Sontakke will transfer all his wealth to the other woman’s name, his daughter, Priya Kishore Mahurtale, who is handicapped and married, hatched a conspiracy to kill him. Priya hired contract killers and paid them Rs 5 lakh to murder her father.

Initially, Priya proved to be a tough nut to crack for the police, but later confessed to her crime upon being pressurized, following which she was arrested. Police also detained three more people in connection with the murder.