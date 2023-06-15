Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Nagpur: Student Ends Life Over 'Low' Marks in NEET Exam

Nagpur: Student Ends Life Over 'Low' Marks in NEET Exam

NEET student Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 05:24 IST

Nagpur, India

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, a police official said on Wednesday.

The student, Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the official said.

Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

On Tuesday, when results of NEET exam for admission to medical colleges were announce, he scored 588 marks out of the total 720, said the police official.

    • Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official said.

    Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a "suicide" note was found in Rathore’s room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 15, 2023, 05:24 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 05:24 IST
