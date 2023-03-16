Days After Gurugram 'Gamlachor' Case, Now Men in BMW Lift Plants Set Up for G-20 Event in Nagpur | Watch

Remember the viral video from Gurugram of a man lifting flower pots placed for G-20 summit in his luxury car? The exact same has now happened in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, a video of which is going viral on social media.

The viral video from Nagpur, said to be of March 15, shows a few men lifting plants set up for G-20 event and comfortably putting them in the trunk of the car they came in, a BMW.

Advertisement

These pots were a part of the beautification process for G-20 programme.

Last month, two men were seen picking up flower pots that were set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The incident occurred in broad daylight while the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP licence plate.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Gurugram Men Caught Stealing Flower Pots Arranged For G20 Summit in ‘Expensive Car’

A video of this incident went viral. The men could be seen on video taking the flower pots and placing them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colourful flowers can be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit.

A 50-year-old man was arrested by Gurugram police in this case and a car and the stolen flower pots were seized on March 1.

Read all the Latest India News here