More Money for Drivers, Less Cost for Passengers: ‘Namma Yatri’ on ONDC Top Gear in Bengaluru

As the issue of exorbitant fares from auto drivers and rising costs of ride-hailing apps continue to plague Bengaluru, a new player has emerged in the market and become popular within a quick time.

Namma Yatri, an app developed by the Auto Drivers’ Union, is hosted on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Unlike Ola, Uber, and Rapido, it doesn’t charge platform fees. This has resulted in higher earnings for drivers while passengers are paying less charge in comparison to other applications.

“I used to earn only Rs 1000- Rs 1200 per day using Ola and Uber, but with Namma Yatri, my income has improved since there are no commission charges," said Muni Swamy, an auto driver using the app for the past 5 months. However, Swamy added that more government support is needed due to the prevailing inflation.

Launched in November 2022, Namma Yatri is developed by the Bengaluru auto drivers’ union and built by Juspay Technologies. It is hosted on ONDC, a non-profit organization backed by India’s commerce ministry to democratize digital commerce. The app is open-source, allowing rides to be integrated by various apps, including digital payment providers.

Presently, over 10 lakh people are using the app, and more than 65,000 drivers have registered, benefiting from the commission-free model.

Himasha Patel, a regular Namma Yatri app user, said, “This app is true to its slogan: ‘Book an auto with zero commission.’ It helps both auto rickshaw drivers and users."