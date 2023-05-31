Nathu La to be Connected by Rail: Sivok-Rangpo Project to be Extended for All-weather Access to China Border

India, like China, is not far behind in construction of roads and base camps as part of infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control. The Indian Railways is now planning to extend the Sivok-Rangpo rail link project to the strategically important Nathu La, in order to boost connectivity in the region.

The central government is dedicated to increasing connectivity to border areas and is, at present, focused on providing all-weather access to Sikkim. The Sivok-Rangpo rail link project is the first-ever such connection to the northeastern state.

The plan to extend this all-important rail link to Nathu La will only be a boon to all-weather connectivity in the border area. It will particularly aid the armed forces by providing them with logistical support in the forward areas.

Once the new line is operational, travel time between West Bengal’s Siliguri and Rangpo is expected to shorten. The route will also remain unaffected by adverse weather conditions and ensure year-round connectivity.

“The Sivok-Rangpo rail project is in full swing. We have completed more than 50% of the crucial work. The remaining part will be completed within the next year and, by December 2024, this line will be ready," said project director Mohinder Singh.

The first phase of the project, covering 44.96 km from Sivok to Rangpo, includes tunnels and bridges on almost 90 percent of the route and is in its final stage. It has 14 tunnels and 23 bridges, and while the constructors have faced challenges in completing the project since 2010, there is significant progress.

The first phase covers only 3.52 km of Sikkim but the railways has much more to offer. The second phase will connect the capital city of Gangtok and, the final phase, will be extended to Nathu La.

“The first phase is under execution. The second phase till Gangtok is being worked upon, and the Northeast Frontier Railway is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for it. Surveys are being conducted for the third phase till Nathu La," Singh said.

Nathu La, a border area with China, is not only a tourist attraction at a height of more than 14,000 feet but also an avalanche-prone area. At present, road connectivity provides a comfortable travel experience for tourists and the forces but all of that depends on favourable weather.

According to railway officials, the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) has been employed in the project. The foundation work for critical bridges is complete, including the construction of the tallest pillar measuring 90 m in height.