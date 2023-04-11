National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: What are the 10 Components of Safe Motherhood?

NATIONAL SAFE MOTHERHOOD DAY 2023: Safe Motherhood Day is celebrated on April 11 every year to raise awareness about the importance of improving maternal and newborn health worldwide. The day was first observed in 2003, following a summit on maternal and child health in South Asia, where participants agreed to designate April 11th as a day to advocate for safe motherhood.

The date was chosen to commemorate the launch of the Safe Motherhood Initiative (SMI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1987. The SMI aimed to reduce maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity worldwide by promoting safe and effective maternal and newborn care.

Since then, Safe Motherhood Day has been observed globally to raise awareness about the need to invest in maternal and newborn health, reduce maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity, and promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. On this day, various events, campaigns, and activities are organized to raise awareness and mobilize action to improve maternal and newborn health.

Advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified ten key components of safe motherhood, which are as follows:

Antenatal care

This includes regular check-ups during pregnancy to monitor the health of the mother and the growing fetus. Skilled attendance at delivery

This involves having a trained health professional, such as a midwife or obstetrician, present during labor and delivery. Emergency obstetric care

This includes access to medical care in case of complications during pregnancy, childbirth, or the postpartum period. Postnatal care

This involves follow-up care for the mother and newborn after delivery to ensure their health and wellbeing. Family planning

This includes access to contraceptive methods and counseling to help women and their partners plan their families and prevent unintended pregnancies. Prevention and management of unsafe abortion

This involves providing access to safe abortion services and counseling to prevent unsafe abortions. Prevention and management of reproductive tract infections

This includes preventing and treating infections that can affect the reproductive system, such as sexually transmitted infections. Nutrition

This involves promoting good nutrition during pregnancy and the postpartum period to ensure the health of the mother and newborn. Education and communication

This includes providing information and education to women, families, and communities about maternal and newborn health. Empowerment of women

This involves promoting women’s rights and empowering women to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

Read all the Latest India News here