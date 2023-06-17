Navi Mumbai: Hindu Group Protests Against CIDCO Allotting Land for Mosque

Several hundred persons on Saturday took part in a protest against the allotment of land for a mosque in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.
Carrying flags under the banner of the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ the protesters decried the move of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, a city in the Thane district.
top videos
Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?
Rajendra Patil, one of the organisers, said the agitation would continue till the allotment is cancelled.
He said a petition is already in court against the allotment of land for a mosque.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 17, 2023, 19:08 IST
last updated: June 17, 2023, 19:08 IST