Trends :PM Modi US VisitChennai RainCyclone Biparjoy Ludhiana NewsHardeep Nijjar
Home » India » Navi Mumbai: Hindu Group Protests Against CIDCO Allotting Land for Mosque

Navi Mumbai: Hindu Group Protests Against CIDCO Allotting Land for Mosque

Carrying flags under the banner of the 'Sakal Hindu Samaj' the protesters decried the move of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, a city in the Thane district

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 19:08 IST

Thane, India

Rajendra Patil, one of the organisers, said the agitation would continue till the allotment is cancelled. (Representative image)
Rajendra Patil, one of the organisers, said the agitation would continue till the allotment is cancelled. (Representative image)

Several hundred persons on Saturday took part in a protest against the allotment of land for a mosque in Ulwe in Navi Mumbai.

Carrying flags under the banner of the ‘Sakal Hindu Samaj’ the protesters decried the move of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the planning authority for Navi Mumbai, a city in the Thane district.

top videos
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Alia Bhatt Debuts Her Action Star Skills & New Baddie Avatar In 'Heart Of Stone' Opposite Gal Gadot
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Turns Host, Pooja Bhatt Enters House | New Season More Suited For TV?

    • Rajendra Patil, one of the organisers, said the agitation would continue till the allotment is cancelled.

    He said a petition is already in court against the allotment of land for a mosque.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 17, 2023, 19:08 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 19:08 IST
    Read More