Navi Mumbai Municipal Corp Faces Flak by Residents Over Water Cut For 48 Hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) faced the ire of citizens after failing to provide sufficient water supply to the city for 48 hours. Facing problems, residents reached out to the administration and demanded answers for the prolonged disruption in the water supply.

Belapur resident, 54-year-old Sudhir Dhani, said they had to beg for water for two days, a Hindustan Times report mentioned.

The NMMC had announced a 24-hour cut in the water supply on April 6 for April 10. According to the report, the move was undertaken as the civic body planned to shift the Morbe main pipeline at Chikhale for the Panvel-Karjat railway line and cross the water supply mainline at the Diva-Panvel railway line below the expressway bridge at Kalamboli. The engineering department of the civic body also decided to do the maintenance work of the Bhokarpada water treatment plant and Morbe dam to Digha main pipeline. The water supply was supposed to resume after 10 pm on April 11.

Nerul-based activist Anarajit Chauhan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that the NMMC could have undertaken the work in winter when the consumption of water per capita is less than in summer. Chauhan is set to file an RTI to unveil the mismanagement.

Koparkhairane, Belapur and Ghansoli areas were affected the most due to the disruption in the water supply.

Koparkhairane resident BN Kumar said that the water supply should have been restored by 11 am on Tuesday. “But even on Wednesday, not a single drop was released. Tankers were also not available, and we could arrange for one on Tuesday, which was barely sufficient to cater for 446 flats. We started looking for alternatives again on Wednesday morning, " Kumar said.

Meanwhile, residents in other areas complained about getting murky and non-potable water. Koparkhairne resident Veera Mudaliyar shared videos showing the dirty water being supplied in the neighbourhood on Twitter.

Senior officials of the water department ensured that the situation would be resolved at the earliest.

On the other hand, Thane commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has not imposed cuts in the water supply. However, the 15% cut imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in several areas is leading to water shortage.

Naupada, Louiswadi, Kisannagar and Kopri are some of the areas affected by the 15% in the water supply.

