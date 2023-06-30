Navigating the Influence and Addiction of Social Media on Young Minds

Every kid around you has access to an iPad, social media portals, a gaming console and headphones, isn’t it? Young children are exposed to social media platforms, presenting both opportunities and challenges. The influence of social media on kids’ lives cannot be ignored, as it shapes their perception of self, relationships, and the world around them. However, this exposure also raises concerns about addiction and its impact on their well-being. Understanding the intricate dynamics between young age kids and social media is crucial for fostering a healthy balance, promoting responsible usage, and safeguarding their mental and emotional development.

Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director of Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir, says, “Social media platforms have established a powerful impact in molding our young learners’ views, behaviours, and goals. We must provide our children with necessary information, skills, and fortitude to navigate this difficult landscape, particularly about the impact the platforms have on our brains, that impact our behaviours."

Advertisement

Addressing his concern toward young kids, Pankaj Kumar Singh, MD, Cambridge Montessori Preschool, said, “As teachers and parents, it is our responsibility to help construct a better future for our kids in the enthralling digital world, where young minds are drawn in by the attraction of social media. We must direct them towards a balanced route where the glories of real and physical encounters improve their lives in a world where screens dominate their attention."

How Can Schools and Teachers Help?

Schools have the ability to teach kids the value of true relationships and connections as their mentors and guardians. “We provide our children with the tools they need to acquire important abilities, spark their creativity, and promote their emotional well-being by involving them in meaningful activities that aren’t exclusively digital. Let’s motivate our kids to discover the wonders of the outdoors, enjoy books, and go on imaginary excursions. We pique their interest, foster their cognitive growth, and enhance their social skills by encouraging outdoor play, artistic expression, and face-to-face encounters," adds Singh.