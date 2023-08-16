Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Navroz Mubarak! PM Modi Greets People on Parsi New Year

Navroz Mubarak! PM Modi Greets People on Parsi New Year

Parsis are a microscopic minority in the country but have produced iconic figures in different fields, including in business and science

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 21:15 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said this community has significantly enriched our national progress. (Image/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the Parsi New Year Navroz, and said India takes great pride in the culture and traditions of the community.

“Navroz Mubarak! Best wishes on the special occasion of Parsi New Year. India takes great pride in the culture and traditions of the Parsi community. This community has significantly enriched our national progress. I pray for a year filled with happiness, excellent health and prosperity," he posted on X.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 16, 2023, 21:15 IST
