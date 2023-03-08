Navy Chopper Meets with Accident Near Mumbai, 3 Rescued; Probe Underway

Indian Navy ALH, on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast on Wednesday. The Navy said that immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of a crew of three by Naval patrol craft.

An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the statement read. Last year in October, a weaponised Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Army had crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, killing all five personnel onboard.

After the deadly crash, all ALH in service in the country, just over 300, were grounded for safety checks as a precaution. “We are putting all of them under a one-time check and they will be flying post that," an official source had said last year. It is purely a precautionary move and done in case of a major crash, another source had said.

Before that, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army had crashed in Kashmir’s Gurez sector, killing one of its pilots. The Army said in a statement that the helicopter “crashed in Baraub area of Gurez in Bandipora district this afternoon, while on a routine mission to evacuate an ailing soldier from a forward post".

Earlier this year, the pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, 400 km from state capital Bhopal.

The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on January 5, said an official. The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel.

Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries and admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College hospital, said Rewa collector Manoj Pushp.

