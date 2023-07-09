Navya Naveli Nanda Recreates Iconic Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi's 3 Idiots Pose; See Photo

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most adored star kids of the lot. Despite not venturing into the field of acting, Navya has managed to carve a successful path for herself by becoming an entrepreneur. Last year, Navya had also made her segue in podcasts with her show What the Hell Navya? The star kid who is not only vocal but also likes to share moments from her life recently created the 3 Idiots pose and we can’t get enough of her spontaneity.

On Sunday, Navya Naveli Nanda took to her Instagram handle and shared some glimpses from a seminar at IIM Bangalore. Interestingly, for those who are unaware, a good chunk of Aamir Khan, R.Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer was shot in the campus of IIM Bangalore. As such, Navya got hold of the iconic buttock shaped seats that we’ve all seen in the posters of Rajkumar Hirani’s film and she recreated the same pose with two other individuals. Quoting a dialogue by Chatur from the movie, Janhvi penned the caption, “Jahanpanah! Tussi great ho…♥️🙌."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Navya also shared some other pictures in her Instagram Stories. In one of them, she can be seen looking upwards at a towering lush green tree. She then went on to repost a picture from her talk at IIM, some more pictures of the 3 Idiots pose. Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. Well, nothing has been made official till now. Amid this, they were spotted last month at Mumbai airport. In no time, the video went viral.

Advertisement

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, we can see them coming out of the airport. Both are twinning in a white colour outfits. Siddhant is looking cool in a loose white colour t-shirt paired with joggers pants. Navya, on the other hand, is wearing a white colour crop top and black pants. Both are involved in talking. It is reported they are coming from Goa. Many fans also dropped comments. One of the fans wrote, “@navyananda and @siddhantchaturvedi look so good together and charming together."