Home » India » Naxalites Torch Bus in Chhattisgarh After Asking Passengers to Alight, Nobody Hurt

Naxalites Torch Bus in Chhattisgarh After Asking Passengers to Alight, Nobody Hurt

The incident occurred in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R K Barman said.

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 13:45 IST

Raipur, India

None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, cops said. (News18 Photo)
None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, cops said. (News18 Photo)

Naxalites on Saturday torched a bus in Chhattisgah’s Dantewada district after asking the passengers to alight, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning between Malewahi and Bodli police camps when the private passenger bus was on its way to Dantewada from Narayanpur town, Dantewada Additional Superintendent of Police R K Barman said.

“Around two dozen Maoists, some of them armed, stopped the bus, and set it ablaze after allowing passengers to get off," he said.

None of the passengers or crew was harmed. But the bus was completely damaged in the incident, he said.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Security forces have rushed to the spot and combing operations to apprehend the Naxalites were underway, he added.

Passengers are now being sent to their respective destinations, the officer said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Revathi HariharanA TV news producer turned subeditor, Revathi Hariharan has six years of experien...Read More

first published: April 01, 2023, 13:45 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 13:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+72PHOTOS

NMACC Opening: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Gigi Hadid, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani Attend

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Pink Bikini As She Shares Sunkissed Photos, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks