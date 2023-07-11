Naxals to Terrorists: In a First, CRPF's CoBRA Commandos to Now Operate in Kashmir | Exclusive

In a first, a team of young lot of elite anti-naxal unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will now operate against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The team travelled almost 2,000 kilometres as their battleground has changed from Red Zone to Srinagar.

The 205 CoBRA, who have already experience in jungle warfare and received training in urban warfare, are now waiting for some action. The team was in Bihar, where the presence of Naxals is shrinking, therefore, the bunch of commandos were shifted to Kashmir.

The elite CoBRA has been getting trained under various units operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

“Three teams will be operating and leading also soon in Srinagar along with Valley Quick Action Team. These teams reached Kashmir in May and got all the relevant and required training. Since they are already trained in jungle warfare, this would be an added advantage as no force has such experience operating in Kashmir. We have seen a shift also in terrorists’ activities and modus operandi, therefore, this bunch of commandos will be operating in all parts," a senior CRPF official deployed in Kashmir told News18 on the condition of anonymity.

Another officer aware of the development said the CoBRA team will be moving out with CRPF’s elite anti-terrorist unit Valley QAT, which has given decorated commandos who have been involved in some of the major operations in the region. An order was issued on Monday from the competent authority to send CoBRA commandos with Valley QAT in case of any operation.