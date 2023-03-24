Home » India » NCB Burns 9,200 Kg Drugs Worth Several Thousand Crore Across India

NCB Burns 9,200 Kg Drugs Worth Several Thousand Crore Across India

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB's Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

Advertisement

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

IANS

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 19:12 IST

New Delhi, India

In Delhi Zonal unit, NCB destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. (IANS Photo)
In Delhi Zonal unit, NCB destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. (IANS Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday destroyed more than 9,200 kg narcotic substances worth several thousand crore Rupees. The Narcotics substance were consigned to flames in different incinrator points in several states.

Home Minister Amit Shah also virtually joined from Bengaluru where he was chairing the NCB’s Regional Conference on Drug Trafficking & National Security for Southern States and Union Territories.

Speaking with IANS, DDG NCB Gyaneshwar Singh said that in Delhi Zonal unit, they destroyed 1,300 kg narcotics substances which include high value drugs. “We are doing this all over the country and in this process 9,200 kg drugs have been destroyed," said Mr Singh.

The NCB seized this drugs over the last one year.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: March 24, 2023, 19:12 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 19:12 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Hansika Motwani Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Shweta Tiwari Gives Summer Goals With Her Latest Bikini Pictures!