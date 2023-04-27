NCP Leader Says 100 from His Hometown Stranded in Sudan, Urges Jaishankar to Help

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Jayant Patil on Thursday said that 100 persons from his hometown Sangli are stranded in strife-torn Sudan and urged external affairs minister S Jaishankar to bring them back.

To evacuate Indians from the crisis-hit nation, the Centre has launched ‘Operation Kaveri’. The first batch of 360 Indians arrived at the Delhi airport from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday night, while an Indian Air Force aircraft with 246 Indians landed in Mumbai on Thursday.

“I am seeking your assistance to bring back 100 citizens from my home town Sangli. They are currently stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing war. They are currently 1200 kms from the closest IAF Operations. Request you to intervene and help them,” Patil tweeted tagging Jaishankar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The central government has stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

Under 'Operation Kaveri', India has been taking its citizens in buses from conflict zones of Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah in Indian Air Force's heavy-lift transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

The distance between Khartoum and Port Sudan is around 850 km and the travel time by bus varies from 12 hours to 18 hours considering the prevailing situation and whether the vehicles are operating during the day or night.

