NCP Seeks Action Against Websites Maligning Savitribai Phule, Calls for Police Intervention

Savitribai Phule, a renowned social reformer from Maharashtra, is being maligned through false posts on websites, according to the NCP. A delegation from the NCP has requested police intervention in the matter concerning two websites, Indic Tales and Hindu Post.

The delegation, including Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Sunil Tatkare, is scheduled to meet Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at 10 am. Chhagan Bhujbal has already written to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, urging action on the issue.

“The website claims that Indian women were provided to British soldiers in the cantonment area and implies that the British soldiers, who were separated from their families for years, were sexually satisfied through this arrangement. They allege that Savitribai Phule’s school came into existence during this time and that the British aided the school. They want to suggest that the girls… it is termed ‘surgical rape.’ These posts are being published on these websites. This is an insult to my mother Savitribai," said Chhagan Bhujbal.

The attempt to malign Savitribai Phule is outrageous, painful, and highly condemnable, Bhujbal added. “The portal, under the guise of revising history, is actually destroying history. This anti-social tendency must be crushed," he stated, emphasizing that the state government should take the matter seriously and ban the websites.

An article titled “Why Hindu Female Teachers before Savitribai Phule are not Recognized" was published on Indic Tales on January 4, 2022. The article attributes the information to @Bharadwajspeaks.

“In fact, Savitribai Phule’s school was sponsored by British missionaries. Savitribai herself was awarded by the British on November 16, 1852. The British declared Savitribai as the best teacher. We need to ask the question: The British were colonial invaders who had no qualms about destroying India and killing thousands of Indians. What was their agenda in supporting Savitribai’s project? Why were the British interested in Indian women? The answer will be very surprising. The British treated colonial India as a dumping ground for their men serving as soldiers of the East India Company (and later the crown)," the article stated.

“In the 1850s, around 100 military cantonments housed them. These soldiers lived far away from their home country and had various needs, including sexual needs. The British used Indian women to fulfill the sexual needs of their soldiers. Many Indian women were forcibly confined in each military cantonment. They were not allowed to leave the premises and were only permitted to associate with British soldiers. They were registered in the cantonment," the article continued along these lines.

The other article that the NCP has raised concerns about was posted on Hindupost.

“Was Savitribai Phule Really the First Female Teacher in Bharat?" read the article on Hindu Post.

The article, written on January 5, 2022, without a byline, states, “Hotee was a Bengali Hindu widow. She was a scholar of Sanskrit Poetry, Law, Mathematics, and Ayurveda. She established a school in Varanasi for women and was awarded the title ‘Vidyalankar’ by Kashi Pandits. This was before Savitribai was even born. Who was the first female teacher? Hotee Vidyalankar died 21 years before Savitribai Phule was born."