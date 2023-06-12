Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyEarthquakeJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
IT Professional Held in Pune for Issuing Threat to NCP's Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar Death Threat: The NCP, on June 9, said Sharad Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune in 2013

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 12:14 IST

Pune, India

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, an official said. (PTI file)
An IT Engineer has been arrested from Pune for allegedly issuing threats to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar.  The accused, identified as Sagar Barve (34), was produced in court and sent to custody till June 14.

An official said that Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

    • The NCP, on June 9, said Sharad Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

    (With PTI inputs)

    first published: June 12, 2023, 12:04 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 12:14 IST
