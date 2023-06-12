IT Professional Held in Pune for Issuing Threat to NCP's Sharad Pawar

An IT Engineer has been arrested from Pune for allegedly issuing threats to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar. The accused, identified as Sagar Barve (34), was produced in court and sent to custody till June 14.

An official said that Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.