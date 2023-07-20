NCW Formally Directs Twitter India to Remove 'Disgraceful' Manipur Video

The National Commission for Women (NCW) said Thursday it has formally directed Twitter India to remove a video that shows the "disgraceful act" of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in the violence-hit Manipur.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing the two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

"NCW has formally directed the Head, Public Policy at @TwitterIndia to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offense (sic)," the NCW said in a tweet.

Police in Manipur said a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed persons.