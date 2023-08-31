Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » IAF To Carry Out 'Trishul' Training Along China, Pakistan Borders From Next Week

IAF To Carry Out 'Trishul' Training Along China, Pakistan Borders From Next Week

The Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised in the exercise to be held from September 4 to 14

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 22:29 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Air Force is putting all its assets on high alert for the G-20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 (Representative Image)
Indian Air Force is putting all its assets on high alert for the G-20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10 (Representative Image)

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out a major training exercise codenamed “Trishul" in the northern sector along the borders with both China and Pakistan in the second and third week of September. All major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and the Su-30MKIs will be participating in the drills along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache, according to IAF officials.

“The Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised in the exercise to be held from September 4 to 14 in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab," they said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is putting all its assets on high alert for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. During the summit, all major global leaders are going to be in the national capital.

Advertisement

IAF has also started activating and moving its surface-to-air defence weapon systems including the Akash missile systems to tackle any possible aerial threat.

top videos
  • Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Shines In Atlee's Film; Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Dazzle

    • The security agencies have already activated their counter-drone systems which can jam any small drones or if required, can take them out using other options.

    (With ANI Inputs) 

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 31, 2023, 22:29 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 22:29 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App