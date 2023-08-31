IAF To Carry Out 'Trishul' Training Along China, Pakistan Borders From Next Week

The Indian Air Force is set to carry out a major training exercise codenamed “Trishul" in the northern sector along the borders with both China and Pakistan in the second and third week of September. All major fleets of fighter aircraft including the Rafale, Mirage 2000, and the Su-30MKIs will be participating in the drills along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers including the Chinooks and Apache, according to IAF officials.

“The Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised in the exercise to be held from September 4 to 14 in the northern sector including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab," they said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is putting all its assets on high alert for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10. During the summit, all major global leaders are going to be in the national capital.

IAF has also started activating and moving its surface-to-air defence weapon systems including the Akash missile systems to tackle any possible aerial threat.