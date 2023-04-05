Nearly 76% Respondents Confirm They Did Not Take Covid Test Despite Symptoms, Survey Shows

With India recording more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths as on April 5, a survey by LocalCircles shows nearly 76% respondents did not take any test despite symptoms.

The survey received 11,449 responses, out of which, 12% admitted to having taken a RT-PCR and another 12% having taken both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

The feedback indicated that most people are not considering taking the Covid test unless the individual has co-morbidities or other conditions.

The survey received responses from 11,000 citizens located in 303 districts of the country. 66% respondents were men while 34% respondents were women. 46% respondents were from tier 1, 32% from tier 2 and 22% respondents were from tier 3 & 4 districts. The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.

Advertisement

With the fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore. The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data on April 5 stated.

Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here