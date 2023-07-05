Nearly Rs 160 Per Kg, Tomato Prices Continue to Soar; May Take Over a Month for Rates to Normalise

The prices of tomatoes continue to soar in India amid heavy rains. The retail price of tomatoes soared to Rs 150-160 per kg across major cities in India. While the kitchen staple sold for Rs 160 per kg in Mumbai, vendors in Kolkata and Delhi sold them for Rs 148 and Rs 120 per kg, respectively.

Local vendors in Delhi charged between Rs 120 and Rs. 140 per kg for tomatoes depending on the quality and locality.

“It is very difficult for a common man. We have stopped consuming tomatoes as it is being sold at Rs 129 per kg. The government should think about it," news agency ANI quoted a customer as saying.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Chennai, tomatoes were priced at 117 per kg. The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday started distributing the kitchen staple at Rs 60 per kilo at 82 fair-pricing stores in Chennai after retail tomato prices soared to Rs 155 per kg across main cities in the country.

Apart from tomato Green chillies are also burning the pocket at Rs 200-300 per kilo over the usual Rs 100.