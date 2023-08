Nehru Memorial Now PMs' Museum: Here Are Other Places, Institutions Named after First Prime Minister

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society, a development that has sparked a heated exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress.

The renaming of NMML, located on Teen Murti Marg in central Delhi, came after a decision by the government in June.

“Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI," PMML vice-chairman A Surya Prakash wrote on social media site X.

The building was Nehru’s official residence for 16 years until his death in 1964.

While the Congress has accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to erase the former Prime Minister’s legacy, here’s a list of several institutions/buildings/structures, etc, named after Nehru:

Educational institutions

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

Jawahar Bal Bhavan Thrissur, Kerala

Jawahar Bharati College, Kavali, Andhra Pradesh

Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bangalore, Karnataka

Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College, Sunder Nagar, Himachal Pradesh

Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Aligarh

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Belgaum

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering, Shimoga, Karnataka

Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Port Blair

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, Telangana

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad, Telangana

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Nehru Arts, Science and Commerce College, Hubli, Karnataka

Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Nehru Memorial College, Sullia, Karnataka

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Shri Nehru Maha Vidyalaya College of Arts & Sciences, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Jawahar Science College

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas

Museums

Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, Itanagar

Nehru Museum of Science and Technology

Ports

Jawaharlal Nehru Port

Parks and gardens

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Botanical Garden, Srinagar

Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Thiruvananthapuram

Nehru Park, Burnpur

Nehru Park, Delhi

Nehru Park, Guwahati

Nehru Park, Coimbatore

Nehru Park, Thrissur

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad

Nehru Garden, Udaipur

Nehru Garden, Jaipur

Nehru Garden, Koynanagar

Nehru Park, Bokaro

Stadiums

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Chennai)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Coimbatore)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Delhi)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Kochi)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Tiruchirappalli

Nehru Smarak Stadium, Bhagalpur

Nehru Stadium, Durgapur

Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Nehru Stadium, Hubli

Nehru Stadium, Indore

Nehru Stadium, Kottayam

Nehru Stadium, Pune

Nehru Stadium, Shimoga

Nehru Stadium, Tumkur

Others