Nepali National Arrested for Killing Wife, Body Recovered After Two Months

A Nepali national, who had killed his wife two months ago, was arrested on Tuesday after the mutilated body of the deceased was recovered from a field, police said.

The incident was reported in the Madog area of the Chopal subdivision of Shimla district.

The body was recovered after the owner of an orchard here found shoes and clothes on his property and informed the police, they said, adding that the forensic team identified the deceased as 27-year-old Maya.

The woman was reported to be missing for two months, they said. Investigation revealed that Maya was killed by her husband Gopal in February. He had hit her with a stick following a fight, police said, adding that the accused had told his family that his wife had left her.

Advertisement

The couple lived in Chopal along with their two children and worked in the same orchard.

Gopal has been arrested and booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police added.

Read all the Latest India News here