'Never Heard His Name': Parents of Victim Stabbed to Death in Delhi; Accused's Landlord Says No History of Fights

“I had never heard his name before," said the father of the 16-year-old girl who was brutally stabbed 34 times and bludgeoned to death by accused Sahil in the Shahbad dairy area in the Outer North District of Delhi. According to police, the victim and the accused were in a “relationship" but had a quarrel a day ahead of the murder.

The shocking murder of the victim, Sakshi, on Sunday which was captured on CCTV camera shows her being stabbed repeatedly while people can be seen passing by, staring in alarm, but not doing anything to stop the accused. The clip went viral on social media on Monday. Sakshi, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street.

Sahil, a mechanic employed at an AC and fridge repairs shop, was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Police said on Monday. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, reports said.

Speaking to reporters, Sakshi’s father Janak Raj said the family was alerted about the incident and a crowd had surrounding the area. He said a relative went to check and later called him saying that she has died. “I went and identified my daughter."

The condition of her body was extremely distressing, he said adding that the girl was knifed so many times in the stomachs that her internal organs were visible. “My daughter was stabbed many times, her head was also bludgeoned into pieces," he said.

He further said the police had already reached the spot.

On being asked about the alleged “relationship" the minor had with the accused and an subsequent argument on Saturday, the minor’s father said he has never heard of Sahil. “I had never heard his name before," he said.

The victim’s mother echoed his statement and said she also never saw Sahil. “We demand justice for our daughter," she added. Sakshi’s parents have demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The grieving father said Sakshi had plans to become a lawyer. “She called me recently that she has passed her Class 10 exams and wanted to become a lawyer. She was the eldest among two siblings," said Raj.

According to Sakshi’s mother, a person was attacked when he had attempted to stop the Salil during the attack. “We met a person in the hospital who said he was there at the spot and tried to save their daughter, but he was also attacked by the accused," she said.

An elderly woman, who witnessed the Sunday’s incident told PTI, “People gather near our house every evening and have liquor or drugs. When we try to disperse them, they abuse us and threaten us. They are not scared of anyone. The Sunday incident was very unfortunate and the accused should be punished for his act."

Meanwhile, Sahil’s landlord in Jain Colony Barwala, Prahladpur, said the accused had been staying at his building for the last two years along with his family and never had any fights with anyone.

“Sahil had been staying here for the last two years along with his three sisters and parents. His father’s name is Sarfaraz. He never had any fights with anyone in the neighbourhood here," he said.

Minor Stabbed 34 Times: Post Mortem Report

According to the post-mortem report, the 16-year-old victim suffered 34 stab wounds inflicted by a sharp object. Additionally, her skull was found to be ruptured, resulting from blunt injuries caused by a stone slab.

Following the completion of the post-mortem examination, the victim’s body was cremated in accordance with the necessary procedures.