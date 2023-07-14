'New Chapter in India's Space Odyssey': Prez Murmu, PM Modi Among Other Leaders Hail Chandrayaan-3 Launch

Best wishes and praises started to pour in as India launched its ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday amid cheers as thousands of spectators witnessed India’s historic feat.

President Droupadi Murmu was among the first Indian leaders to congratulate ISRO for its exceptional achievement.

Taking to Twitter, President Murmu wrote, “India successfully launches Chandrayaan-3 marking another significant milestone in space exploration. My heartiest congratulations to the ISRO team and everyone who worked relentlessly to accomplish the feat! It demonstrates the nation’s unwavering commitment to advancement in space science and technology—my best wishes for the success of the lunar mission."

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also turned cheerleader for ISRO amid the historic launch and termed it “a new chapter in India’s space odyssey."

“Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists’ relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated the scientists of ISRO and said their efforts will be remembered by posterity.

He wrote, “India today embarked on its historic space journey with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. My heartfelt congratulations to the ISRO

Advertisement

scientists whose tireless pursuit has today propelled India on the path of scripting a remarkable space odyssey for generations to cherish."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the Chandrayaan-3 Mission launch “a perfect example of the excellence of India’s scientists and technicians adding that the country is proud of them.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, while sharing the stage with ISRO Chairman S Somnath said the launch of Chandrayaan-3 was a moment of glory for India’s

Advertisement

successful launch into orbit.

Advertisement

Union Minister Jitendra Singh says, “…This is a moment of glory for us, a moment of glory for India and a moment of destiny for all of us…I must thank team ISRO for making India proud. I also thank PM Modi for making this possible by unlocking the doors of Sriharikota and enabling India’s space sector…" he said while addressing the media.

Congress Supremo Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated ISRO on behalf of his party.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt note, Kharge wrote, “Our collective happiness is Over the Moon !! Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of Chandrayaan3 Mission. We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable achievement. On behalf of the Congress party, we express our sincere gratitude to the extraordinary team at Isro."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO on the Chandrayaan-3 launch and wrote, “Today, more than a billion of us look to the sky, beaming with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is the fruit of decades of labour by the scientific community since the launch of India’s space programme in 1962, followed by the creation of ISRO in 1969."

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also shared a video of the Chandrayaan-3 launch.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is a proud moment for India and would inspire young minds to take up research in science and technology.

“It is a proud moment for India and a new milestone in India’s space research and innovation", the chief minister told PTI.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of India’s ambitious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.