Home » India » New Delhi: Class 9 Student Jumps to Death in Dwarka

New Delhi: Class 9 Student Jumps to Death in Dwarka

A suicide note recovered from the 14-year-old girl’s room mentioned not wanting to study

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 05:36 IST

New Delhi, India

When the police reached the spot, the girl was found lying on the ground near the Type 4 quarters, he said. (Representational Image: iStock)
When the police reached the spot, the girl was found lying on the ground near the Type 4 quarters, he said. (Representational Image: iStock)

A Class 9 student allegedly jumped to her death from a building in Dwarka Sector-16, police here said on Monday.

A suicide note recovered from the 14-year-old girl’s room mentioned not wanting to study. It also contained details about her suicidal thoughts, they said.

Officers at Dwarka North police station received information regarding a girl jumping off a building at Dwarka Sector 16 around 5.30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

    • When the police reached the spot, the girl was found lying on the ground near the Type 4 quarters, he said.

    The body was handed over to the girl’s family after post-mortem, the police said, adding inquest proceedings have been initiated.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 05:36 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 05:36 IST
