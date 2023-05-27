New Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi Receives 'Sengol' from Adheenams, Says It is Now Getting Rightful Place in Temple of Democracy

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 23:29 IST
New Delhi, India
New Parliament House Opening: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with Adheenam seers and said, “Tamil Nadu played a very important role in freedom of India.” He noted that it is “unfortunate” that the southern state did not receive due recognition. “I am delighted that the symbol of India’s great tradition, ‘Sengol’ will be installed in the new Parliament building. Read More
Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan gave a voiceover to a video using #MyParliamentMyPride, participating in PM Modi’s “special request" featuring the new sansad. “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride," Khan said in a tweet.
“Feel very blessed that I had the opportunity to welcome the respected Adheenams to my residence," PM Modi said in a tweet.
BJP MP Hema Malini speaking ahead of the inauguration of new Parliament building said, “This is a matter of great pride and honour for our country and each one of us, this is not a matter of controversy. Keeping all our differences in mind, let’s come together as a nation and celebrate this festival of democracy…":
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to take a veiled dig at the Opposition parties who have announced boycott of the new Parliament building inauguration, “The more united India is, the stronger it will be. Those creating obstacles in our path to development will pose various challenges. Those who can’t stand India’s progress will attempt to break our unity. But I believe that the strength of spirituality that the nation is deriving for your organisations will help us face all challenges," PM Modi said.
“The traditional symbol of Tamil power, the sceptre, will shine in India’s new Parliament building, " said megastar Rajinikanth in a tweet. He also thanked PM Narendra Modi for “making Tamilians proud."
“I am delighted that the symbol of India’s great tradition, Sengol will be installed in the new Parliament building. This Sengol will keep reminding us that we have to walk on the path of duty and remain answerable to the public," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during interaction with Adheenam seers from Tamil Nadu.
Taking a veiled dig at the Congress government, PM Modi said, “the ‘Sengol’ was kept on display as a ‘walking stick’ in Anand Bhawan, Prayagraj. Our Government have brought the Sengol out of Anand Bhawan." The ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’ was given to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to symbolise the transfer of power from the British to India in 1947.
“As a symbol of the transfer of power, a special ‘Sengol’ was prepared by the holy Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam in 1947," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during an interaction with seers after the handing over of the ceremonial ‘sengol’ at his residence in New Delhi.
“It is unfortunate that the people of Tamil Nadu did not receive due recognition when it comes to the freedom of our country," stated PM Modi during interaction with Adheenam seers. “It is a matter of great fortune for me that all of you are at my residence today. I am also very happy that tomorrow, at the inauguration of the new Parliament House, all of you are going to come there and give blessings."
Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, who was handed over the iconic ‘Sengol’ by Adheenam seers who arrived from Tamil Nadu ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building, in an interaction with the religious leaders said. “I am happy that I got an opportunity to meet you all together." “Tamil Nadu played a very important role in freedom of India."
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “after the completion of the new parliament building, we demanded that the inauguration should take place in the presence of the President but it didn’t happen. The inauguration, which ideally should have been conducted by the President, did not receive their agreement. Consequently, several senior leaders from the Opposition have decided not to attend the program, and I fully support their decision."
Speaking ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “I have been a Member of Parliament for years. We used to sit in the House but we got to know about the construction of new Parliament building through newspapers. While taking such an important decision, the Members should have been spoken to, but that didn’t happen."
Several opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration event for the new Parliament building, asserting that it should be conducted by President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The parties boycotting the ceremony include the Congress with 81 MPs, DMK with 34 MPs, Shiv Sena-UBT with seven MPs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 11 MPs, Samajwadi Party with six MPs, and others like CPI, JMM, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), NCP, CPI-M, RJD, and more, each with varying numbers of MPs. In total, 20 opposition parties have declared their decision to boycott the inauguration event.
The inauguration of the new Parliament building, scheduled for Sunday, will see the participation or absence of various political parties. Among the parties attending the ceremony are those belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a total of 394 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as other NDA constituents such as Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) with 15 MPs, National People’s Party from Meghalaya with two MPs, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party with one MP, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha with one MP, and others like Jannayak Janata Party, AIADMK, AJSU, RPI (Athawale), and more.
Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday (May 28), a total of 20 opposition parties have declared their refusal to attend the event. Their contention is that the inauguration should be carried out by President Droupadi Murmu instead.
Amidst the boycott by 20 opposition parties during the inauguration ceremony, the Sengol becomes embroiled in a political dispute. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenged the existence of documented evidence regarding Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari, and Nehru referring to the Sengol as a symbol of the British transfer of power to India. Home Minister Amit Shah strongly criticized the Congress’ stance on the Sengol, urging the party to introspect on its behavior. He vehemently dismissed their claim that there was no evidence supporting the Sengol’s significance as a symbol of the British transfer of power to India in 1947.
According to reports, the Adheenam seers, who arrived from Tamil Nadu earlier in the day, met PM Narendra Modi at his residence and handed him special gifts including ‘Sengols’ amid chanting of ‘mantras’. Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them.
Enhanced security measures have been implemented in Lutyens’ Delhi as preparations are underway for the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the elaborate event, which will be attended by numerous distinguished individuals. To ensure a safe environment, the police have issued a traffic advisory stating that the New Delhi district will be considered a controlled zone during this period, leading to restricted entry of vehicles.
The historical sceptre ‘Sengol’ from Tamil Nadu, symbolizing the transfer of power from the British, which was previously received by the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, will find its new home in the upcoming Parliament building. The sceptre, currently housed in a museum in Allahabad, will be prominently placed near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker in the House chamber. Adheenam seers handed over the Sengol to PM Modi today.
Adheenam seers handed over the iconic Sengol to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, ahead of the new Parliament building inauguration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Adheenam seers today at 7 pm at his residence and take thier blessings, according to official reports. He will also address them.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami expresses gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for installing the historic golden “Sengol" near the Speaker’s seat, “elucidating the Tamil pride, legacy & cultural heritage."
Accusing the opposition of creating unnecessary noise, DPAP chief Ghulam Nabi Azad said that people are primarily concerned about issues such as inflation and unemployment rather than who will inaugurate the new Parliament building, whether it be the President or the Prime Minister. “I am surprised (over the decision of the opposition) as there are hundreds of issues which are linked to the public. But they do not raise such issues and what they are raising is not connected with people," Azad said.
In national interest, I choose to celebrate the inauguration of the new Parliament, while maintaining my dissent over not inviting the President of India and for not involving opposition parties in the planning of the inauguration: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan
Expressing his concern over the politicization of a moment of national pride, Kamal Haasan, the Makkal Needhi Maiam chief said, “Please tell the country, why the President of India should not attend the inauguration of our new Parliament? I see no reason why the President of India as Head of the State should not be part of this historic occasion."
Taking a veiled jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Anurag Thakur speaking on the Opposition boycott of the new Parliament building inaguration said: “Some people have been banned from coming to the Parliament. Once they used to find excuses for not running the house, today they are boycotting (inauguration ceremony of new Parliament building)."
Addressing a press conference, NCP MP Supriya Sule criticised the BJP, stating that the “opposition’s boycott was not against Prime Minister Modi" personally, but rather against his practices of “undermining democratic principles". She highlighted that the President is the first citizen and supreme commander of the country’s forces, and keeping the President away from the inauguration is a complete insult to India’s highest office.
NCP MP Supriya Sule, expressing her views on the opposition boycotting the parliament building inauguration, emphasised the significance of the constitution as the supreme document in the country. She highlighted Article 79, which states that the President, Rajya Sabha, and Lok Sabha together constitute the parliament. Sule questioned how India’s President could be excluded from such an inauguration, especially considering that India has a first woman tribal President. “Shouldn’t it be a matter of pride for India’s first tribal President to inaugurate the event?" she asked.
The seers from Dharmapuram Adheenam have arrived in Delhi ahead of the much-awaited inauguration ceremony for the New Parliament Building on Sunday. During the event, they will present a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gesture of honor and respect.
Adheenam seers, who arrived in New Delhi ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, handed over the iconic ‘Sengol’ to PM Modi on Saturday. The new Parliament House will make every Indian proud, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he gave a glimpse of the four-storey building through a video, which he will inaugurate on Sunday (May 28). The Prime Minister made a “special request” to people to re-share the video with their own voice-over which conveys their thoughts about the new structure that will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked the citizens to use #MyParliamentMyPride while posting the videos.
With just a day left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building, special traffic arrangements will be put in place in the national capital in view of the inauguration of the new sansad. Delhi police issued a traffic advisory, according to which, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area. Only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area, the advisory stated.
Amid the controversy over the inauguration of the new Parliament Building by PM Modi, the Congress has once again hit back at the BJP, saying that it is the ruling party which is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and the Constitution of the country. Addressing the media, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said, “The BJP is entirely sabotaging the traditions of the country.”
Pointing out the traditions of Parliament, the Congress leader said “The President of India is the part and parcel of the Parliamentary system and the Parliament”.
“They are totally ignoring the President (Droupadi Murmu), who is the first woman tribal President. Then, they are blaming the Congress and the entire country is witnessing that the BJP is sabotaging the Parliamentary conventions and even the Constitution of India. They don’t have a moral right to criticise Congress for boycotting the inauguration of Parliament,” Venugopal said, slamming the BJP.
Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad came in support of the BJP-led Central government and said all parliamentarians should welcome the construction of a new Parliament building. The former Congress leader, however, added that the idea of the construction of a new Parliament building was first mooted during the time of the PV Narasimha Rao government, but was later sent to cold storage.
“I have no opposition to it,” he said.
Azad also stressed the need for the restoration of the “old India” based on the idea of communal harmony and brotherhood.
PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new four-storey Parliament building on May 28.
The issue snowballed into a major controversy, with the opposition parties arguing “President Murmu (head of the state) and not PM Modi (head of the government), should perform the inauguration”.
As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi. On the other hand, 25 parties have said they will participate in the inauguration and these include seven non-NDA parties.
The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties. The presence of these seven parties, which together account for 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha, will be a major relief for the BJP-led NDA. Their participation will also help the NDA blunt the Opposition’s charge that it is all a government event.
Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, Samajwadi Party (SP) and AAP, have jointly announced the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”. Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend the event.