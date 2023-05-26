New Parliament Building Inauguration: 'Sengol' Kept in Museum As 'Stick of Nehruji', Smriti Irani Tears Into Cong

Curated By: Pragati Pal & Sumedha Kirti
Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 23:52 IST
New Delhi, India
New Parliament House Inauguration: The Congress on Friday released a booklet “nau saal, nau sawaal”, expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply on the nine questions. “Rahul Gandhi was asking direct questions to the PM when he was on Bharat Jodo Yatra, but the prime minister didn’t reply,” Jairam Ramesh said. Read More
The Delhi Police on Friday issued traffic advisory ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 and asked people to avoid make necessary adjustments ahead of travel through the New Delhi District between 5:30 am and 3:00 pm on Sunday. READ MORE
CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “destroying democracy" and envoking the medieval ‘Sengol’ which he termed as a symbol of Autocracy. “Democracy is about the relationship between the State & the Citizen. Where all citizens are equal irrespective of Caste, Creed or Gender. State is administrated by a Govt elected by the People. Modi is destroying this democracy & now invokes the medieval ‘Sengol’, symbol of Autocracy," he said in a tweet.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a tweet said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will install the symbol of righteousness and justice, the sacred ‘Sengol’ in the New Parliament Building, which was presented by priests from Adheenam in Tamil Nadu to mark the transfer of power from Britain to India. This building is a symbol of the resolve and capabilities of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will provide a new dimension to our rich cultural heritage and incredible democratic tradition."
A collective of 270 esteemed individuals, including former bureaucrats, ambassadors, and veterans, expressed their disapproval of the Opposition’s decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. They denounced the opposition parties, suggesting that while the government prioritizes an “India First" approach, the opposition engages in a “family first brand of politics." The group questioned how parties driven by family-centric interests could reconcile with an India-centric perspective, leading them to boycott all symbols representing India.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal addresses the controversy surrounding the inauguration of the new Parliament by stating, “It is a matter of sidelining the first tribal-woman President of India. Why didn’t they (Centre) invite the President of India?" Regarding the Centre’s ordinance on the transfer of Delhi officials, Venugopal mentions, “We have received a formal request from Delhi CM Kejriwal regarding the ordinance. Our party will internally discuss this matter and make a final decision."
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the new Parliament building was a welcome addition and looks “pretty damn impressive". “Setting aside the brouhaha about the inauguration for a moment, this building is a welcome addition. The old Parliament House has served us well but as someone who has worked there for a few years, a lot of us often spoke amongst ourselves about the need for a new and improved Parliament building. Better late than never is all I’ll say and this one looks pretty damn impressive," the NC vice president wrote on Twitter.
“Lord Mountbatten presented the Sengol sceptre to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947.Prime Minister Modi will have the honor of placing the Sengol in the new Parliament building. Tomorrow, we are heading to Delhi, and as the representative of Thiruvavaduthurai Atheenam, I will personally hand over the Sengol sceptre to the Prime Minister," stated Ambalavana Desiga Paramachariya Swamigal, Thiruvavaduthurai Atheenam.
Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party leader Prem Das Rai, speaking on the Opposition boycott of the new Parliament building, said: “We are getting a new Parliament after 96 years. A new Parliament building will serve the purpose of expanding responsibility towards the people of India."
Speaking on the Congress decision to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said “Congress should have thought about the larger interest of the nation but they’re into petty politics, they’re not interested in the development of India…they’re not interested in the future of India…"
Sharing the first glimpse of the Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building." He also called for citizens to share the clip with voice-overs using the #MyParliamentMyPride tag. “I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride," he added.
First look at the New Parliament building that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28.
Responding to a tweet by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding the Opposition boycott of the new parliament building inauguration, BJP leader CT Ravi said, “It is hardly surprising that CONgis are coming up with false narratives to hide the anti-Hindu act by Nehru with respect to the Sengol. For decades, CONgress & its Ecosystem distorted history to suit its sinister agenda. And now CONgis are crying after they are fully exposed."
JDU State President Umesh Kushwaha announced protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the new Parliament House,, stating JDU leaders will observe a fast in front of Baba Saheb’s statue near Patna High Court from 11 am on May 28. Kushwaha expressed his concern, and said lack of invitation extended to the President for the inauguration amounted to an insult to Dalits and women. He emphasized that the JDU will not tolerate any form of disrespect towards Dalit women.
Navneet Rana, an Independent MP said, “the old Parliament was constructed by the British, but the new Parliament is the result of Indian intellect and labour. I don’t understand why the opposition is creating a fuss. It seems they are upset by the fact that Prime Minister Modi has achieved what they couldn’t. Their objections are rooted in their personal issues with PM Modi."
Union Minister Smriti Irani questioned the Congress party’s motives behind the boycott of the new Parliament building inauguration, and said “they won’t understand the meaning of transfer power. Are they against Hindu religon?" She also demanded clarification from the Congress party regarding their failure to invite the Governor in Chhattisgarh and other places.
Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her strong criticism of the Congress party during a press conference regarding the opposition parties’ boycott of the inauguration ceremony for the new Parliament Building. She accused the Congress and the Gandhi family of neglecting the significance of ‘Sengol’, a symbol of freedom, by keeping it hidden in a museum as a mere ‘stick of Nehruji’
“This tradition is not limited to Tamil culture alone but is an integral part of Indian traditions. The Chola emperors were renowned as some of the greatest rulers in the world, and they also conducted the ‘Sengol’ ceremony. Prime Minister Modi is a capable leader, and he is rightfully performing the ‘Sengol’ by inaugurating the new Parliament Building," said Devanathan Yadav, Founder-President of Tamil Nadu-based Inthiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK), amidst the controversy surrounding the inauguration of the New ParliamentBuilding by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Amid the ongoing row over over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, NCP National Spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “The ‘Sceptre’ will ‘Herald’ the beginning of ‘Transfer of Power’ that will happen after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections."
Lok Jansakti Party (LJP) chief and Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan expressed his party’s support for the inauguration of the new Parliament building in a letter addressed to the Prime Minister. Paswan strongly criticised the decision of 19 opposition parties to boycott the event and urged them to reconsider their stance.
JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said the call given by Congress for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament building showed its double standard to advance its “trivial politics" to turn votes in its favour by “pleasing certain communities". Kumaraswamy said that the Parliament building was constructed using taxpayers’ money and not by any particular political party. However, despite this, Congress and a few other parties have chosen to boycott the event, arguing that it should be inaugurated by the President, who hails from a tribal community."
Speaking on the political row over the installation of ‘Sengol’ and the inauguration of the new parliament building, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said, “An article was published in the Time Magazine of America in 1947 and all those who are protesting (against the inauguration of new parliament building) should read this article and gain knowledge about what is the symbolism of ‘Sengol’ and what happened in 1947."
Speaking on the boycott by some opposition parties of the inauguration of the new parliament building, NDPP leader TR Zeliang on Friday said whoever inaugurates the building is not important and that everyone should appreciate the building of a new parliament in such a short span of time.
“Everyone should appreciate the building of the new Parliament and I congratulate the Govt of India for the concept. Whoever will inaugurate is not important. A new building is to come up and a new development has taken place in such a short span of time," he said.
Speaking on former PM and JD(S) leader Deve Gowda’s decision to participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building, Karnataka State Congress President DK Shivakumar on Friday said he doesn’t want to comment on Kumaraswamy.
“He (Kumaraswamy) should not forget people have boycotted him in elections," DKS said.
Former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday rained down on Congress for questioning former PM Deve Gowda’s decision to participate in the inauguration of the new Parliament building and said, “We are not slaves of Congress and will take our own decision. Why do we need to follow Congress?"
According to an Economic Times report, the old parliament building, an almost a century-old structure, was increasingly being found to be unable to service the government’s present-day requirements. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions to construct a new building for the Parliament.
The new parliament building which took less than three years to complete, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, May 28.
The new parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28. The inaugural ceremony will commence at 7:30 am with a havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) and puja (worship) near the Mahatma Gandhi statue.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking inauguration of the new parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu. Justice JK Maheshwari pulled up petitioner Advocate C R Jaya Sukin and said, “Its not the function of the court to look into this."
The nine questions come at a time when the Congress is already attacking the BJP government over “false narratives being spread on ‘Sengol’ through WhatsApp University”.
The Supreme Court today rejected a plea seeking inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu. “We know why you file such petitions. We are not inclined to entertain this petition,” said the top court.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday (May 26) said that there was “no documented evidence whatsoever” of India’s last viceroy Lord Mountbatten, country’s last governor-general C Rajagopalachari and first PM Jawaharlal Nehru describing ‘Sengol’ as a symbol of transfer of British power to India.
“All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS,” the Congress leader added. Reacting with a sarcasm-laden statement, BJP leader and Union minister
Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted with laughing emojis: “Out comes the spin by Rahul’s spin master”.
“History n Tradition of #Sengol that was attempted to be shamelessly buried as “walking stick” has come out. Appropriate response is contrition n to join all Indians in celebrating this re-discovery of our tradition n culture that Pt Nehru was part of (sic),” the BJP leader added.
As the Opposition stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration, the Press Club of India wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla drawing his attention to “continuous and unrelenting restrictions imposed on entry of journalists covering Parliament over the last several sessions.”
In the letter to Om Birla, Press Club of India said that a large number of journalists covering Parliament proceedings for the last several decades are still being denied the opportunity to cover Parliament proceedings despite having permanent press gallery passes.
The journalists added that they understand that these restrictions were imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic but with the situation gradually easing, the media feels “these superfluous restrictions have no logical basis or rationale”.
Meanwhile, the Union finance ministry has announced minting of Rs 75 coin to commemorate the opening of new Parliament building. According to the notification, the coin will be circular in shape and have the inscription ‘Parliament Complex’ with the image of the new building.
It will be 44 millimeters in diameter and will have 200 serrations along the edges. The metallic composition of the coin will have quaternary alloy consisting of 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% zinc, the notification stated.
A report in Hindustan Times stated that the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar along with the inscription ‘Satyamev Jayate’ will be featured in the center of the coin’s obverse side. The left periphery will of the coin will have Bharat inscribed in Devanagari script and India in English.
The report further stated that the upper periphery will have Sansad Bhavan inscribed in Devanagari script and the lower periphery will have Parliament Complex in English.
The announcement comes amid the Opposition’s objections to PM Modi inaugurating the new Parliament building, with the Congress saying “one man’s ego and desire for self-promotion” has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.
As the political row over the opening of the building in New Delhi on Sunday escalated, the BJP hit back alleging that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration just because it has been built at the initiative of Prime Minister Modi.
The BJP also appealed to the opposition parties to attend the “historic day” of its inauguration by showing “big heart”.
As many as 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi. On the other hand, 25 parties have said they will participate in the inauguration and these include seven non-NDA parties.
The BSP, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), YSR Congress, BJD and TDP are the seven non-NDA parties. The presence of these seven parties, which together account for 50 MPs in the Lok Sabha, will be a major relief for the BJP-led NDA. Their participation will also help the NDA blunt the Opposition’s charge that it is all a government event.
BSP president Mayawati called the opposition boycott inappropriate and welcomed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Modi. She also said the opposition should have thought about “tribal honour” when it fielded a candidate against Murmu and denied her an unopposed election.
Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, Samajwadi Party (SP) and AAP, have jointly announced the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out”. Separately, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not inaugurate the new Parliament building, his party would not attend the event.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday said it will take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building with party chief N Chandrababu Naidu instructing Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar to represent the party. The JD(S) supremo and former prime minister Deve Gowda also said he would attend the inauguration.